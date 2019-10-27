Bellator MMA: Douglas Lima wins Bellator Welterweight title and Grand Prix; Britain's Paul Daley impresses

2:37 Douglas Lima beat Rory MacDonald to win the Bellator Welterweight title and Grand Prix Douglas Lima beat Rory MacDonald to win the Bellator Welterweight title and Grand Prix

Douglas Lima won the Bellator Welterweight title and Grand Prix as well as pocketing a cool $1m in the process after defeating Rory MacDonald at Bellator 232.

Lima was near-perfect in his rematch with MacDonald to take home a unanimous points decision.

"It's been a long road, but we did it," said the 31-year-old Brazilian. "He's a warrior. I'm honoured to share the cage with him one more time, and I have nothing but respect for him."

Britain's Paul 'Semtex' Daley kept his cool in the second round to defeat Saad Awad at the 1:30 mark with a leg kick that set up a huge looping left hook sending Awad crashing to the canvas.

2:35 Paul Daley defeated Saad Awad via TKO after landing a massive left hook Paul Daley defeated Saad Awad via TKO after landing a massive left hook

Bellator 232 Main Card

Douglas Lima (32-7) defeated Rory MacDonald (21-6-1) via unanimous decision (49-46, 50-45, 50-45)

Paul Daley (42-17-2) defeated Saad Awad (23-13) via TKO (punches) at 1:30 of round two

Patrick Mix (12-0) defeated Isaiah Chapman (9-4) via submission (kneebar) at 3:49 of round one

Manny Muro (11-6) defeated Nick Newell (16-3) via split decision (29-28, 27-29, 29-28)

Baby Slice (4-2) defeated Craig Campbell (3-4) via TKO (elbows) at 0:38 of round one

3:45 Highlights from the main matches of Bellator 232 Highlights from the main matches of Bellator 232

On Friday night, Frank Mir was awarded a unanimous decision over Roy Nelson in a heavyweight rematch.

1:30 Frank Mir defeated Roy Nelson in their rematch Frank Mir defeated Roy Nelson in their rematch

In the opening match of the night, opener, pro-wrestler Jake Hager saw his contest with Anthony Garrett end in an early no-contest after a pair of low blows from Hager rendered Garrett unable to continue.

Bellator 231 Main Card

Frank Mir defeated Roy Nelson via unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)

Phil Davis defeated Karl Alberektsson via TKO (3:06 into round three)

Ed Ruth defeated Jason Jackson via split decision (28-29, 29-28, 29-28)

Ilara Joanne defeated Rebecca Rawlings via submission, kneebar (3:35 into round two)

Jake Hager vs Anthony Garrett ended in a no-contest via an unintentional low blow (1:56 into round one)