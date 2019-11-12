Linton Vassell ready to take Bellator MMA heavyweight division by storm

Linton Vassell is the headline action Bellator MMA heads to Tel Aviv on Friday night

Linton 'The Swarm' Vassell (19-8-0) is feeling comfortable and confident as he aims to take the heavyweight division by storm in Bellator MMA.

Vassell, who is a former UCMMA light heavyweight champion and has fought for Cage Warriors, has made the move up to the heavyweight ranks in Bellator where he is looking to make an impact.

The Milton Keynes fighter has been part of the scene for over 13 years now, but having struggled to make the weight in the light heavyweight division, he is now chomping at the bit to make an impression with the big boys.

Vassell is keen to snap a three-fight losing streak, including a loss on his heavyweight debut last time out, as he prepares to fight Russia's Sergei Kharitonov (30-7-0).

"I had a long career at light heavyweight; I had two title fights so I had a long, good career and fought some decent top names but it got that point where the weight cut-off at 93 kilos was getting a little bit harder every time.

"After my last fight, I had to make a decision and unfortunately we came to the conclusion that I'm not going to make light heavyweight ever again," Vassell told Sky Sports in an exclusive interview.

"I've been heavyweight since my last outing and I feel that is just the way it's going to be. I've packed the weight on good and now I'm happy. This is it for me from now on."

Vassell, who describes his fighting style as "unorthodox, powerful and explosive" likes to take his opponents down by grinding and pounding them into submission. "That's just the way I like to fight," said 'The Swarm', who has his friend Clifford Hall to thank for getting him into the business.

The experienced Kharitonov, who has won his last six fights, will expect to be a different proposition for Vassell when Bellator MMA comes to Tel Aviv in Israel for a packed card.

This is my path and this is where I get back to winning ways. A big win over this guy will set everything up and show everyone that I belong in this division. Linton Vassell

"He's a powerful striker and strong, those are his attributes. He's beaten some top names and he's on a roll right now, so a big win over this guy would put me right at the top of the Bellator MMA heavyweight division.

"I'm always determined to get the win in every single fight. I'm on a three-fight losing streak which has never happened to me. I feel like everyone has their journey and this is my journey. This is my path and this is where I get back to winning ways. A big win over this guy will set everything up and show everyone that I belong in this division.

"I'm taking that title! 1,000 per cent."

Bellator MMA 234 - Fight Card

Sergei Kharitonov (30-7, 2 NC) vs Linton Vassell (19-8, 1 NC)

Roger Huerta (24-11-1, 1 NC) vs Sidney Outlaw (13-3)

Aviv Gozali (3-0) vs Zaka Fatullazade (14-8)

Haim Gozali (11-6) vs Artur Pronin (16-3)

Austin Vanderford (8-0) vs Grachik Bozinyan (10-3)

Watch live on Sky Sports Action from the Menora Mivtachim Arena in Tel Aviv, Israel from 2am [GMT] on Friday 15th November.