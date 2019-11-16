Bellator MMA 234: Linton Vassell snaps losing streak by defeating Sergei Kharitonov
Last Updated: 16/11/19 1:28pm
Britain's Linton Vassell was back to winning ways after snapping his three-fight losing streak to beat Russia's Sergei Kharitonov at Bellator MMA 234 in Tel Aviv.
Vassell, a former two-time light heavyweight title challenger from Milton Keynes, produced a second-round TKO over Kharitonov at Menora Mivtachim Arena in Tel Aviv, Israel in their heavyweight blockbuster.
Main Card Results
Heavyweight Bout: Linton Vassell (19-8, 1 NC) defeated Sergei Kharitonov (30-8, 2 NC) via TKO (strikes) at 3:15 of round 2
Lightweight Bout: Sidney Outlaw (14-3) defeated Roger Huerta (24-12-1, 1 NC) via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)
Lightweight Bout: Aviv Gozali (4-0) defeated Zaka Fatullazade (14-9) submission (anaconda choke) at 0:56 of round 1
Welterweight Bout: Haim Gozali (12-6) defeated Artur Pronin (16-4) via submission (heel hook) at 4:12 of round 1
Middleweight Bout: Austin Vanderford (9-0) defeated Grachik Bozinyan (10-4) via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)