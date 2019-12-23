Bellator 236: Kate Jackson beaten by Ilima-Lei Macfarlane for flyweight title in Hawaii

Kate Jackson put on a brave display but was ultimately beaten by Ilima-Lei Macfarlane (picture courtesy of Bellator MMA)

Britain's Kate Jackson put up a brave showing but was ultimately beaten by Ilima-Lei Macfarlane for Bellator MMA flyweight title in Hawaii on Saturday.

The Cornish fighter headed to Hawaii in a bid to become champion of her division but faced the toughest test of her career in 'The Ilimanator' Macfarlane, who came through to win thanks to a unanimous decision. Victory helped stretch her undefeated record (11-0).

Jackson fended off Macfarlane for the large part of the bout, but by the end of the fourth round, the Hawaii native was in total control and came just moments away from finishing an armbar before the bell intervened.

Ilima-Lei Macfarlane remains undefeated in Bellator MMA

The Brit held on in the final round and was saved by the final bell. It was no surprise when Macfarlane was announced the winner by unanimous decision.

Jackson, the first British woman to challenge for a major MMA title, fell to 11-4-1.

Bellator 236

4:58 Highlights from Bellator 236, including Kate Jackson up against flyweight champion Ilima-Lei Macfarlane in Honolulu Highlights from Bellator 236, including Kate Jackson up against flyweight champion Ilima-Lei Macfarlane in Honolulu

Ilima-Lei Macfarlane (11-0) defeated Kate Jackson (11-4-1) via unanimous decision (50-45, 50-44, 50-44)

A.J. McKee (16-0) defeated Derek Campos (20-9) via submission (arm-triangle) at 1:08 of round three

Jason Jackson (11-4) defeated Kiichi Kunimoto (20-9-2, 1 NC) via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Julianna Velasquez (10-0) defeated Bruna Ellen (5-3) via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-26)

Raufeon Stots (13-1) defeated Cheyden Leialoha (7-2) via unanimous decision (29-28, 30-27, 29-28)

Zach Zane (14-9) defeated Nainoa Dung (3-1) via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Bellator 235

2:51 Highlights from the main matches from the Bellator 235 card, including Toby Misech against Erik Perez in the bantamweight feature fight Highlights from the main matches from the Bellator 235 card, including Toby Misech against Erik Perez in the bantamweight feature fight

Josh Barnett (35-8) vs. Ronny Markes (19-7) was cancelled by the Hawaii State Boxing Commission deeming Barnett unable to compete tonight due to severe illness

Toby Misech (12-7) defeated Erik Perez (19-7) via KO (punches) at 0:54 of round one

Alejandra Lara (9-3) defeated Veta Artega (5-3) via unanimous decision (30-26, 30-26, 30-26)

Tywan Claxton (6-1) defeated Braydon Akeo (3-1) via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Joey Davis (7-0) defeated Chris Cisneros (19-11) via TKO (punches) at 3:55 of round one