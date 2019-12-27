MMA News

Bellator MMA 237: Michael Venom Page returns to Japan

Watch the action live on Saturday, December 28 from 3am (GMT)

Last Updated: 27/12/19 3:28pm

Michael 'Venom' Page puts her superb record on the line in Japan this weekend
Britain's Michael 'Venom' Page returns to Japan to fight UFC veteran Shinsho Anzai as Quinton 'Rampage' Jackson headlines Bellator MMA 237.

London's flashy kickboxing prodigy 'Venom' Page (16-1) takes on Saitama's own Shinsho Anzai (11-3), who is aiming to defend his home turf in a 173-lb. contract weight bout.

The headline bout sees legends Fedor Emelianenko (38-6, 1 NC) and 'Rampage' Jackson (38-13) in a long-awaited heavyweight showdown.

The co-headlining attraction will see three-time former Bellator lightweight champion Michael Chandler (19-5) take on Sidney Outlaw (14-3), who is looking for his 10th consecutive win, in a 160-lb. contract weight match-up.

Main Card

Heavyweight Main Event: Fedor Emelianenko (38-6, 1 NC) vs Quinton 'Rampage' Jackson (38-13)
160-lb. Contract Weight Co-Main Event: Michael Chandler (19-5) vs Sidney Outlaw (14-3)
173-lb. Contract Weight Main Card Bout: Michael 'Venom' Page (16-1) vs Shinsho Anzai (11-3)
Welterweight Main Card Bout: Lorenz Larkin (21-7, 1 NC) vs K-Taro Nakamura (35-10-2, 1 NC)
Flyweight Main Card Bout: Ilara Joanne (9-4) vs Kana Watanabe (8-0-1)
Lightweight Main Card Bout: Goiti Yamauchi (24-4) vs Daron Cruickshank (22-12, 1 NC)

