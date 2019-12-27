Bellator MMA 237: Michael Venom Page returns to Japan

Michael 'Venom' Page puts her superb record on the line in Japan this weekend

Britain's Michael 'Venom' Page returns to Japan to fight UFC veteran Shinsho Anzai as Quinton 'Rampage' Jackson headlines Bellator MMA 237.

London's flashy kickboxing prodigy 'Venom' Page (16-1) takes on Saitama's own Shinsho Anzai (11-3), who is aiming to defend his home turf in a 173-lb. contract weight bout.

The headline bout sees legends Fedor Emelianenko (38-6, 1 NC) and 'Rampage' Jackson (38-13) in a long-awaited heavyweight showdown.

The co-headlining attraction will see three-time former Bellator lightweight champion Michael Chandler (19-5) take on Sidney Outlaw (14-3), who is looking for his 10th consecutive win, in a 160-lb. contract weight match-up.

Main Card

Heavyweight Main Event: Fedor Emelianenko (38-6, 1 NC) vs Quinton 'Rampage' Jackson (38-13)

160-lb. Contract Weight Co-Main Event: Michael Chandler (19-5) vs Sidney Outlaw (14-3)

173-lb. Contract Weight Main Card Bout: Michael 'Venom' Page (16-1) vs Shinsho Anzai (11-3)

Welterweight Main Card Bout: Lorenz Larkin (21-7, 1 NC) vs K-Taro Nakamura (35-10-2, 1 NC)

Flyweight Main Card Bout: Ilara Joanne (9-4) vs Kana Watanabe (8-0-1)

Lightweight Main Card Bout: Goiti Yamauchi (24-4) vs Daron Cruickshank (22-12, 1 NC)