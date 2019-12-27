Bellator MMA 237: Michael Venom Page returns to Japan
Watch the action live on Saturday, December 28 from 3am (GMT)
Last Updated: 27/12/19 3:28pm
Britain's Michael 'Venom' Page returns to Japan to fight UFC veteran Shinsho Anzai as Quinton 'Rampage' Jackson headlines Bellator MMA 237.
London's flashy kickboxing prodigy 'Venom' Page (16-1) takes on Saitama's own Shinsho Anzai (11-3), who is aiming to defend his home turf in a 173-lb. contract weight bout.
The headline bout sees legends Fedor Emelianenko (38-6, 1 NC) and 'Rampage' Jackson (38-13) in a long-awaited heavyweight showdown.
The co-headlining attraction will see three-time former Bellator lightweight champion Michael Chandler (19-5) take on Sidney Outlaw (14-3), who is looking for his 10th consecutive win, in a 160-lb. contract weight match-up.
Main Card
Heavyweight Main Event: Fedor Emelianenko (38-6, 1 NC) vs Quinton 'Rampage' Jackson (38-13)
160-lb. Contract Weight Co-Main Event: Michael Chandler (19-5) vs Sidney Outlaw (14-3)
173-lb. Contract Weight Main Card Bout: Michael 'Venom' Page (16-1) vs Shinsho Anzai (11-3)
Welterweight Main Card Bout: Lorenz Larkin (21-7, 1 NC) vs K-Taro Nakamura (35-10-2, 1 NC)
Flyweight Main Card Bout: Ilara Joanne (9-4) vs Kana Watanabe (8-0-1)
Lightweight Main Card Bout: Goiti Yamauchi (24-4) vs Daron Cruickshank (22-12, 1 NC)