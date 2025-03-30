Tai Woffinden: Three-time speedway world champion airlifted to hospital in Poland

Three-time Speedway world champion Tai Woffinden has been airlifted to hospital following a "very serious" crash in Poland.

The 34-year-old, Britain's most-decorated speedway racer, is understood to be receiving treatment in a hospital in Krosno after being involved in a three-rider crash while racing for Rzeszow.

Woffinden tangled with team-mate Franciszek Majewski and crashed heading into the first turn, with the meeting subsequently abandoned after he was transferred to hospital.

Reports in Poland claim the 34-year-old broke his femur and both hands in the incident.

"Our rider, Tai Woffinden, had a very serious accident during the seventh race in a sparring match in Krosno," a post on Rzeszow's official Facebook page read.

"Tai was transported by helicopter to Rzeszów, where his condition is now being diagnosed by doctors. Detailed information will be provided after examinations.

"We would like to thank (Krosno president) Grzegorz Leśniak for his quick reaction to the accident of our rider and for providing him with all the assistance. SO, WE STAND WITH YOU!"

Twitter Twitter , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

Scunthorpe-born Woffinden had only just returned to the bike after his 2024 season was ended by a broken elbow nine months ago.

"Sheffield Speedway are aware of a racing crash involving Tai Woffinden in Poland this afternoon," a Sheffield Speedway statement read.

"Out of respect for Tai and his family, we politely ask supporters not to respond to, or share, any rumours.

"We will provide supporters with an official update when it is appropriate to do so."