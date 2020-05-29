Motor Sport News

Home

British MotoGP at Silverstone cancelled due to coronavirus restrictions

Last Updated: 29/05/20 9:24am

The MotoGP at Silverstone had been due to take place on August 28-30
The MotoGP at Silverstone had been due to take place on August 28-30

The British MotoGP scheduled to be held at Silverstone in August has been cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The MotoGP race in Australia has also been cancelled as a result of the outbreak and the resulting calendar changes.

The British Grand Prix had been scheduled for August 28-30 at Silverstone and the Australian Grand Prix was set to be staged at Phillip Island from October 23-25.

"I want to thank the stoic British fans for their patience and support", Silverstone managing director Stuart Pringle said in a statement. "We must now look forward to 2021 when Silverstone will once again host the fastest and most historic MotoGP race on the calendar and work hard to make it a truly exceptional event.

"Despite months of work behind the scenes to try and make this event happen, logistical restrictions under the current situation, combined with a shortened and rearranged MotoGP calendar, has caused the cancellation of the event."

Also See:

MotoGP is aiming to start the series in Spain in July.

The first two MotoGP events of the year in Qatar and Thailand were cancelled on March 2 because of travel restrictions. At the time, there had been 34 deaths from the COVID-19 illness in Italy and more than 1,100 people had tested positive.

Trending

Around Sky Sports

Get Sky Sports

Your sport. Your way. 8 dedicated channels

Watch on NOW TV

Watch all the action with a Sky Sports Pass

Win Win Win

Win in our free to enter competitions section

Free Golf Game

Play amazing courses on PC, tablet or mobile!

©2020 Sky UK