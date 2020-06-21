Ben Godfrey: British Superbike rider dies in Donington Park accident

The British Superbike community is mourning the loss of Ben Godfrey

British Superbike rider Ben Godfrey has died in an accident at Donington Park.

The 25-year-old died of injuries sustained in a collision with another rider at the Leicestershire circuit on Sunday.

A statement from No Limits Trackdays issued via Instagram read: "During the second advanced group session of our No Limits Trackday today at Donington Park, Ben Godfrey collided with another bike on the approach to Redgate and fell from his machine.

"Tragically he suffered serious injuries and despite immediate medical assistance trackside, he succumbed to his injuries shortly after."

Mark Neate, No Limits Trackdays director, said: "I am so desperately sad that Ben died from the injuries he sustained.

"Ben really was a fantastic young man and friends with so many people in the paddock, he was always smiling and had time for everyone.

"He was very excited for the start of the season and had taken part in many trackdays in the last month.

"Our thoughts are with his family, his partner Jordan and his team-mates and friends."