Kamila Valieva: Russian figure skater qualifies first for women's free skate

Kamila Valieva cut an emotional figure after her short program

Russian skater Kamila Valieva qualified in first place for Thursday's free skate - the final element of the women's individual figure skating competition - after being cleared to skate, despite a positive drugs test in December.

The 15-year-old tested positive for the banned heart medication trimetazidine on Christmas Day. However, Valieva found out on Monday that she would be able to compete following a decision by the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS).

The CAS cited "exceptional circumstances" for its decision. They included Valieva's status as a "protected person" under the World Anti-Doping Code, "serious issues" in the process of notifying Valieva of her result, and the fact a suspension could cause her "irreparable harm".

Prior to her short program performance, Valieva had said that she was "emotionally tired" and that the past days had been "very difficult for her".

She made a slight mistake on the landing for her first jump, a Triple Axel, but recomposed herself quickly to complete her routine cleanly and strongly.

The 15-year-old skater didn't hold back the tears after her performance

Valieva topped the leaderboard ahead of her compatriot Anna Shcherbakova (80.20), with Japan's Kaori Sakamoto (79.84) in third position. In total, 25 athletes progressed from the short program.

The free skate is the final element of the women's singles figure skating competition, with skaters allowed four minutes to showcase their creativity.

Great Britain's Natasha McKay failed to qualify after recording a score of 52.54.

More to follow...