GB athletes among those attempting huge challenge

The West Highland Way is one of the most popular long distance walks in Scotland with a distance of 96 miles between Glasgow and Fort William

A group including Britain's best ultra-marathon runners are attempting to run the West Highland Way and back in one day.

The relay challenge will see eight athletes try to run the 192-mile round trip from Glasgow to Fort William in under 24 hours. Each runner will complete at least three legs throughout the route, with all eight members covering more than the distance of a regular marathon (26.2 miles).

The ultimate aim of the group is to raise money and awareness for mental health issues and charity SAMH.

The event will start in Milngavie at 4pm in a relay format, with each runner completing more than a marathon across the test of endurance.

The famous West Highland Way's arduous course will not be the only hardship faced by the eight participants. Due to the time of year, around three-quarters of the challenge will take part in the dark.

Among those taking part are four GB international ultra-runners, as well as Irish international mountain runner.

James Stewart, a previous winner of the West Highland Way race, said: "There's a group of eight of us going to run the West Highland Way from south to north then north to south, 192 miles, in one day. And we're doing that in aid of the Scottish Association for Mental Health (SAMH)."

"The eight of us have our own journeys, our own personal experiences with mental health and running is a massive part in helping manage both our physical and mental well being."

"So as well as having our own personal stories, it's a great way to promote the importance of running in managing both your health and mental well being."

Organisers of the event are hopeful of support along the route but even if you can't give your encouragement in person, you can follow the runners' progress using the hashtag #pyllonendeavour or here: http://www.pyllonultra.com/blog/endeavour