World Anti-Doping Agency to visit Moscow anti-doping lab to retrieve data next week

WADA is sending a team to Moscow next week to access anti-doping laboratory data

A delegation from the World Anti-Doping Agency will travel to Moscow next week to retrieve data from the city's anti-doping laboratory.

Access to the lab and data before the end of the year was a condition of WADA's decision, made back in September, to reinstate Russia's anti-doping agency RUSADA.

That access will start on December 17, with their team being led by independent expert Dr Toni Pascual, and data extraction is expected to take up to three days.

The lab had until December 31 to hand over their data or risk RUSADA being suspended again.

Russian authorities must also ensure that any re-analysis of samples required by WADA following review of the laboratory data is completed by no later than June 30, 2019.

WADA director general Olivier Niggli said: "Following an initial meeting last month between WADA and the Russian public authorities, we have been preparing for the full technical mission to gain access to the Moscow Laboratory and the relevant data, in line with the strict conditions set for RUSADA's reinstatement.

"Gaining full access to the laboratory and the data contained within it was the reason behind the 20 September decision and it is satisfying that we are another step closer to realising that.

"The raw data is the missing piece of the puzzle that will complement the duplicate Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS) database that is already in WADA's possession and help conclude WADA's McLaren and Operation LIMS investigations."

The WADA visit is separate to similar criteria set earlier this month by athletics governing body IAAF, who extended their ban on Russian participants which dates back to 2015.

IAAF said Russian authorities would have to grant access to data from testing of samples at their Moscow laboratory from 2011 to 2015 and also pay the IAAF's costs before reinstatement would be considered.