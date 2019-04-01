On World Autism Awareness Week, Sky meets children benefiting from sport

2:14 On World Autism Awareness Week, Sky Sports News has met two young brothers finding gym exercise particularly valuable On World Autism Awareness Week, Sky Sports News has met two young brothers finding gym exercise particularly valuable

We all know exercise is good for our physical and mental health, but two young boys are finding it particularly beneficial to their well-being.

To mark World Autism Awareness Week, Sky Sports News reporter Jane Dougall went to meet nine-year-old Jack and his 11-year-old brother Alfie to find out how exercising in the gym is helping them.

It is estimated around 700,000 people in the UK have autism.

World Autism Awareness Week aims to raise awareness of the condition, as well as fundraising for charities.

Hit the video above to see how exercise is benefiting autistic children.