Joe Fraser thrilled to get call-up for Gymnastics World Championships in Doha

Joe Fraser has performed heroics since recovering from injury

Joe Fraser cannot wait to show off his gymnastic skills at the World Championships in Doha at the end of October.

The 19-year-old Sky Sports Scholar has earned his GB selection after a dazzling two months having battled back from a serious ankle training injury.

Fraser was crowned All-Around champion at the recent World trials at the London Open which followed his stunning team silver at the European Championships in Glasgow.

Fraser joins Dom Cunningham, Max Whitlock, Nile Wilson and James Hall for the Championships in Qatar running between October 25 and November 3.

"I'm really happy on making the team," Fraser said. "It's my second World Championships and I'm really looking forward to showing what I can do and also what the squad can do.

"I've not got any expectations to start the competition but the main aim is to do all my routines the best I can and help the team achieve its best score we can and everything else will happen naturally.

"There is still some work to be done in the gym so I'm sure me and the lads will keep training as hard as we can to get the best result that we can achieve.

"The depth and the squad is massive so it's a really big achievement for me to be in the mix with such amazing gymnasts."

James Thomas, GB Gymnastics performance director, added: "The World Championships represents the first opportunity to qualify a team place for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

"Building on from the successes of the European Championships, we had a number of world class gymnasts competing for team selection and this gives us a real sense of excitement for the build up to Tokyo.

"The team gives us a blend of high calibre gymnasts who will support our ambition to challenge the world's best in the team event whilst targeting medals on multiple apparatus."

The World Championships officially marks the first stage of the qualifying process for Tokyo 2020, with the top three ranked nations in Doha qualifying teams for Japan.

Watch 'The New Class - Sky Sports Scholars' on Sky Sports Mix on Wednesday September 19