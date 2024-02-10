Claudia Fragapane: Five-time Commonwealth Games champion retires from gymnastics at the age of 26

Five-time Commonwealth Games champion Claudia Fragapane has announced her retirement from gymnastics at the age of 26.

Fragapane, who also won two World Championship medals including being part of the team that claimed an historic bronze in 2015, said it was "the right time" to leave the sport.

The Bristol athlete shot to fame when she won four golds at the Glasgow Commonwealth Games in 2014, and later found a whole new fanbase when she competed in the 2016 edition of BBC's Strictly Come Dancing.

Fragapane told British Gymnastics: "It feels like the right time. I'm really happy with my career, gymnastics has been my whole life for as long as I remember, but now I'm ready to flick over a new chapter.

"I started gymnastics at six years old, and from my first session at Bristol Hawks I said 'I want to go to the Olympics'. I don't think I knew how hard that would be at the time.

"But I absolutely loved the competitive side of gymnastics, I loved working hard to achieve what I wanted to. Once I started to get selected for squads, I just had this hunger to achieve more and more, and be the best I could be."

Fragapane realised her Olympic dream when she competed at the 2016 Games in Rio. After recovering from a series of serious injuries, she won her fifth Commonwealth Games gold medal as part of the Great Britain women's team in Birmingham in 2022.

