International Women's Day on Sky Sports: Inspirational stories celebrating women in sport

International Women's Day is being celebrated around the world, with Sky Sports helping to boost its awareness and push for diversity and equality.

Sunday was kicked off Down Under with live coverage of the Women's T20 World Cup final, as Australia thrashed India by 85 runs in front of a record-breaking 86,174 fans at the MCG.

International Women's Day celebrates women coming together throughout the world across sectors, industries, nations, ages, and cultures, with a mission to celebrate achievement and rally for change.

This year's theme is #EachForEqual - a focus on how we can all help to create a more gender-equal world.

Former England forward Lianne Sanderson was in the Sky Sports News studios to discuss this special day, as well as cover the Chelsea vs Everton clash and look ahead to England's SheBelieves Cup match with Japan later on Sunday in New Jersey.

"The fact I'm sitting here as a female talking about women's football shows you how far we've come," the ex-Arsenal and Chelsea striker said.

"It wouldn't have been this way 10 years ago. International Women's Day should be celebrated every day.

"People are more aware now about all of this - and that helps - but hopefully we'll get to a point where we don't need to celebrate this day!

"I do think it's important for people to recognise women and their success but we want to get to a point where it's every single day."

