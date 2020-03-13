Sky Sports working to deliver rescheduled sporting events for customers
Last Updated: 14/03/20 9:34am
Sky Sports is working closely with all our partners to ensure we continue to deliver for all our customers as the threat of coronavirus continues to affect the sporting calendar.
Sky Sports expects to be able to show sporting events which have been postponed, not cancelled, when they are rescheduled.
We will continue to provide updates to all of our customers as more information becomes available.
Sky Sports managing director Rob Webster said: "Sky Sports is working closely with all our partners to better understand the impact on the annual sporting calendar.
"We recognise that it is a fast-moving situation and we are working at speed to ensure we continue to deliver for all of our customers. A number of sporting events have been postponed, but not cancelled, so we expect to be able to show these when they are rescheduled.
"Therefore, our live schedule is likely to look different for a period of time. As more information becomes available, we will continue to provide updates to all of our customers."
Coronavirus - key sporting developments
- Premier League, EFL, FA Cup and Women's Super League suspended
- Champions League and Europa League matches postponed
- England Test series in Sri Lanka postponed
- The Masters golf tournament postponed
- F1 cancels Australian GP
- Coronavirus: NFL teams suspend travel
- NBA season suspended "until further notice"
- Euro 2020 likely to be postponed by UEFA
- ATP Tour suspended for six weeks
- PRO14 season postponed until further notice
