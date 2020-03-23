Coronavirus: Sport's positive stories

Bayern Munich forward Robert Lewandowski has donated €1m Euros to fighting coronavirus

From football and rugby to F1 and horse racing, there is not a single sport across the globe that has not been affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

And while it has brought continuous breaking news of sporting events either being cancelled or postponed, it has also brought about acts of compassion, kindness and solidarity in face of this adversity.

Here's a selection of some of the most recent positive stories showing how the impact of sport can be just as powerful off the pitch as it is on it….

Liverpool stewards are ready to volunteer at supermarkets in a bid to help crowd control and support the elderly, says the club's chief executive officer Peter Moore.

Stores across the country have reported an increase in demand for products and seen long queues, while a number of branches have introduced restrictions to prevent panic buying during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Message to supermarket managers here on Merseyside. Our stadium stewards here @LFC are offering their time and expertise in volunteering to help with crowd control, queue management, parking control, assisting the elderly and infirm taking their groceries to their cars, etc. 1/2 — Peter Moore (@PeterMooreLFC) March 22, 2020

Bayern's Lewandowski donates €1m

Bayern Munich forward Robert Lewandowski and his wife have contributed €1m in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

Lewandowski's Bayern team-mates Leon Goretzka and Joshua Kimmich have also set up a fund called "We Kick Corona" to combat the outbreak and have contributed €1m between them.

"We Kick Corona" has already raised more than €2.5m Euros and charities and social institutions can apply for funds from the organisation on its website.

Manchester City winger Leroy Sane has also made a considerable financial donation.

0:26 Tottenham defender Toby Alderweireld is donating 'dozens' of electronic tablets to hospitals to help sick people keep in contact with family and friends Tottenham defender Toby Alderweireld is donating 'dozens' of electronic tablets to hospitals to help sick people keep in contact with family and friends

Tottenham defender Toby Alderweireld is donating "dozens" of electronic tablets to hospitals to help sick people keep in contact with family and friends.

The 31-year-old, who recommitted his future to Spurs earlier this season, wants to help people feel less alone during the coronavirus pandemic and while football is postponed for the foreseeable future.

Scottish part-time player turns to YouTube to coach kids

0:21 Scottish players David Gold and Ross Gray turn to YouTube to help coach kids during the conoravirus pandemic Scottish players David Gold and Ross Gray turn to YouTube to help coach kids during the conoravirus pandemic

Despite not being able to play football or coach kids due to the pandemic, Arbroath's David Gold has turned to YouTube to help keep kids engaged via drills on their YouTube channel.

The 27-year-old midfielder co-owns a soccer academy that included working in schools and at local authority sports centres before the coronavirus forced it to stop.

Arbroath are one of two part-time teams in the Scottish Championship with Gold admitting the current situation has left him, and many others, in limbo.

Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban pictured with team star Luka Doncic

Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban, star guard Luka Doncic and center Dwight Powell have partnered with the team's foundation to donate $500,000 to support childcare for healthcare workers dealing with the coronavirus pandemic.

Funds will be allocated to the frontline caregiving staff at the University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center and Parkland Hospital.

Darts player Brown takes on extra NHS shifts

Keegan Brown combines his love of darts with work as a blood-science lab assistant

Keegan Brown often combines the oche with his work as a blood-science lab assistant in Carisbrooke, the Isle of Wight.

So when all darts tournaments were postponed earlier this month, the World No 30 had no hesitation in taking on extra shifts with the NHS to help in the fight against coronavirus.

The 27-year-old has vowed to "help support the service" - in a move which is a long way since his dramatic 10-9 loss to Daryl Gurney in the first round of the UK Open less than a month ago.

2:31 Wales manager Ryan Giggs says that giving free rooms to NHS staff in his Manchester hotel was the right thing to do Wales manager Ryan Giggs says that giving free rooms to NHS staff in his Manchester hotel was the right thing to do

Ryan Giggs insists making the two hotels he part-owns with former Manchester United team-mate Gary Neville available free of charge to NHS workers is the "right thing to do".

Hotel Football, located near Old Trafford, and The Stock Exchange in the city centre are owned by the pair through their GG Hospitality group.

Chelsea announced last week that the Millennium Hotel at Stamford Bridge will be used by NHS staff assisting with the coronavirus outbreak and Giggs and Neville quickly followed suit.