Easter on Sky Sports: Brand new mid-morning football show, classic action and sporting watch-alongs

Sky Sports has announced additional multi-platform programming to give viewers their sporting fix during these times of national lockdown due to the coronavirus outbreak.

During these challenging times, Sky Sports will broadcast a range of documentaries, classic matches and events, podcasts and social media content with stars from a variety of sports.

The broadcaster will be using its 11 channels as well as its digital and social platforms to keep the UK & Ireland informed and entertained with a whole host of content for all ages.

And of course, Sky Sports News will continue its round the clock coverage on the battles facing sport through these unprecedented times, keeping fans informed and up to date.

Football

Easter Monday will see the launch of 'The Football Show' on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports News at 9am. The programme will feature topical football news, discussion and nostalgia. Presented by David Jones and Kelly Cates with opinion coming from Gary Neville, Jamie Carragher, Graeme Souness, Jamie Redknapp as well as contributors from across the game.

Sky Sports will also continue to broadcast some of the most unforgettable matches from the Premier League era on its new offering 'Premier League Retro,' on Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Main Event.

Jamie Carragher and Gary Neville will feature on a new mid-morning football show

Having already shown iconic matches such as Liverpool v Newcastle United from the 1995/96 season, Sky Sports' Premier League Retro offering will continue with 11 further classic matches over the Easter Bank Holiday weekend.

Matches include the 1996 meeting between Newcastle United and Manchester United, a fixture which saw a 5-0 victory for Kevin Keegan's Newcastle, and the infamous "Battle of the Bridge" as Chelsea drew 2-2 with bitter rivals Tottenham Hotspur, a night which handed the 2016 Premier League title to Leicester City.

On Sky Sports' social channels plenty more content can be found including more classic moments, top 10s, highlights, interviews and 'Off Script', where members of the Sky Football team discuss a range of issues from their careers and thoughts across the game.

Cricket

Easter Weekend will see Sky Sports Cricket and Sky Sports Main Event re-visit the sensational Summer of Cricket in 2019. Sunday, 8am sees a rerun of England's nail-biting ICC Men's Cricket World Cup super-over win against New Zealand. Meanwhile, Ben Stokes' Ashes heroics - that dramatic fourth day at Headingley which will live long in the memory of all cricket fans - will be shown in full, from 12pm on Sky Sports Cricket and Sky Sports Main Event on Saturday.

Ben Stokes' Ashes heroics - that dramatic fourth day at Headingley - will be shown in full

England stars including Ben Stokes, Jack Leach, Jos Buttler, Joe Root and Jofra Archer will join the watch-along, talking to Rob Key about their memories and thoughts as the games progress on Sky Sports Cricket during the final hours of coverage on both days.

In addition to this we'll have regular content across social media from our cricket experts including Nasser Hussain, Michael Atherton, David Lloyd, Ian Ward and Rob Key. The Sky Sports Cricket YouTube channel will launch on Friday featuring masterclasses, interviews, vodcasts, highlights and plenty more.

Golf

Sky Sports Golf will be showcasing a range of tournaments from years past. Nick Dougherty will conduct live Instagram commentary and interviews with some of the sport's biggest stars as Sky Sports Golf re-visits some classic events of yesteryear.

Having already received live insight from Thomas Bjorn on the 2018 Ryder Cup, we have the likes of Rory McIlroy, Ian Poulter, Jon Rahm, Georgia Hall and Danny Willett all on board to give their view on their famous victories.

From Thursday to Sunday there will be a continued celebration of all things The Masters, each day with a full final-day repeat from previous years:

Thursday: 2016

Friday: 2017

Saturday: 2018

Sunday: 2019

On Easter Monday there will be a full replay of the 2018 Women's British Open won by Georgia Hall, preceded by a review of 2018 'Hall or nothing: Georgia's Story.' Moving forward, Mondays will be a time dedicated to women's golf, including some classic Solheim Cups.

Watch 'Hall or nothing: Georgia's Story' on Sky Sports Golf

Also coming to Sky is a new documentary on 2019's Masters winner Tiger Woods. The film, to premiere in May, will look back at the career of one of sport's all-time greats who continues to be a dominant force today.

And there's much more social and digital content including: 'Richard Boxall's Kitchen Commentary;' 'Mark Roe's Inventive Chipping;' 'Wayne Riley's Radio Tunes;' 'Tim Barter's Inside Tips' and 'Rich Beem's Garage Tour.'

What's more, you can listen to podcasts with Matt Fitzpatrick, Pablo Larrazabal, Mel Reid and Justin Rose, as well as view a range of videos on the Sky Sports YouTube channel such as 'Best Shots of 2019,' 'Sky Sports Golf Studio Fails,' 'Best Masters Shots Ever' and 'Masters Mishaps.'

Formula One

Jenson Button, Nico Rosberg, Martin Brundle and the rest of the Sky Sports F1 team will continue to offer their thoughts in a Vodcast every weekday on the Sky Sports F1 YouTube channel hosted by Simon Lazenby. The team will be joined by many of the top drivers as well as key figures off the track including F1's Ross Brawn and McLaren Team Principal Zak Brown, as they discuss the latest happenings from around the sport.

More F1 content comes in the form of 'At Home with Sky F1' where each member of the team will go through their favourite features from the extensive Sky Sports F1 archive. Again, available on the Sky Sports F1 YouTube channel.

Live F1 e-Sports Virtual Grand Prix will continue on Sky Sports F1

Live F1 e-Sports Virtual Grand Prix will continue on Sky Sports F1. Recent weeks have seen the likes of Charles Leclerc, Alex Albon, George Russell, Lando Norris and many more pit themselves up against the likes of Sky F1's Johnny Herbert, Anthony Davidson and England cricket hero Ben Stokes. It was Ferrari's Leclerc who was best around Melbourne's Albert Park circuit last time out.

Netball

Easter weekend will be filled with wall-to-wall Netball content. Saturday on Sky Sports Mix brings classic contests from the Netball Superleague to the fore, while on Easter Sunday on Sky Sports Arena viewers can enjoy a full rerun of the 2020 Netball Nations Cup between England, South Africa, New Zealand and Jamaica.

Weekly netball round-up show 'Off the Court' will continue on the Sky Sports YouTube channel, as Caroline Barker and Tamsin Greenway discuss the main topics of the day. Previous guests include Tracey Neville, with the likes of Manchester Thunder's Karen Greig set to appear in future shows.

Relive the Netball Nations Cup between England, South Africa, New Zealand and Jamaica

Also on the same platform is a brand new interview feature called 'Check in' which features chats with prominent athletes. British tennis star Jo Konta has already joined the show, discussing Wimbledon, maintaining training in lockdown and how she enjoyed Celebrity Bake Off. This week it's the turn of GB Hockey star Maddie Hinch.

Boxing

Upcoming boxing coverage on Sky Sports includes classic fights from the Matchroom archive of the early '90s, including legendary fighters such as Nigel Benn and Chris Eubank.

Saturday 18th April sees 'Pound 4 Pound' day on Sky Sports Action as highlights of Katie Taylor and Claressa Shields fights will feature throughout the day on the channel.

Watch highlights of Katie Taylor's fights

We'll also have 'Usyk Bellew: A Glimpse at Greatness' - a brand new documentary on one of last year's biggest fights as the Ukrainian retained his world titles.

Health & Fitness

Also coming to Sky Sports is 'Fighting Fit' - this new fitness show, developed alongside our partners at Matchroom, will allow families to keep fit and healthy with an innovative, interactive and fun daily workout in the company of celebrities. The workouts have been constructed by respected strength and conditioning coach Dan Lawrence and personal training guru Bradley Simmonds.

An array of talent will take on the workouts, with YouTube sensations Joe Weller and 'Behzinga', singer and songwriter Sinead Harnett, professional footballer Adebayo 'The Beast' Akinfenwa, Olympic gold medallists Sam Quek and Luke Campbell some of those to feature.

Fighting Fit launches on Monday 13th April at 8am on Sky Sports Mix and Sky Sports Main Event. The box set is already available via Sky Sports On Demand.