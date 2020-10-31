Coronavirus: Premier League and elite sports allowed to continue during five-week 'circuit break' lockdown across England

0:37 Prime minister Boris Johnson confirms Premier League football will continue during lockdown in England until December 2 Prime minister Boris Johnson confirms Premier League football will continue during lockdown in England until December 2

Premier League football and other elite sports will be allowed to continue during a five-week 'circuit break' lockdown which will start in England on Thursday.

They can continue due to the testing regimes in place for professional sportspeople, but amateur sports will be put on hold.

The EFL, women's football down to reserve level, and the National League, are all classified as elite sport and are permitted to continue behind closed doors.

Asked if Premier League matches would still be played, prime minister Boris Johnson told a Downing Street press conference: "I can say yes to the Premier League. We will get through this. But we must act now to contain this autumn surge."

Gyms will be shut but people can continue to exercise for unlimited periods outdoors, either with people from their own households or on a one-to-one basis with one person from another household.

Gyms will be shut until December 2 but people can continue to exercise for unlimited periods outdoors

The measures, which will begin on Thursday and run through November until December 2, will see the closure of pubs, restaurants and non-essential shops. This will also see a nationwide ban on different households mixing inside homes, although schools, universities and colleges will remain open.

New lockdown measures until December 2 Closure of pubs, restaurants and non-essential shops

Nationwide ban on different households mixing inside homes

Schools, universities and colleges to remain open

Construction work encouraged to continue, and courts and parliament to remain open

The furlough scheme will be extended until December

Elite sport can continue, although amateur sports will have to stop

The prime minister announced the new nationwide restrictions at a Downing Street news conference, at which he said "now is the time to take action, because there is no alternative". MPs are expected to vote on the fresh measures on Wednesday.

Sky Sports News has contacted the Department of Culture, Media and Sport, Premier League and EFL for comment following the announcement of a second lockdown.

Swim England chief executive Jane Nickerson has expressed her disappointment indoor leisure facilities are being forced to close, and stressed the government would need to "dig deep" and provide even more financial support.

"We have consistently made the case that aquatic activity is both safe and a lifeline for many people in such uncertain times and that leisure centres should therefore be considered an essential service," she said.

"Since the reopening of pools, leisure centres and gyms in July, we have seen that they are well-managed environments where the risk of transmission is low."