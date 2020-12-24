FA chairman: Chris Grant and Abu Nasir enter race to succeed Greg Clarke

At least two ethnically diverse candidates to enter race to succeed Greg Clarke

Sport England’s Chris Grant and former Liverpool FC Leadership Board member Abu Nasir will apply for the position of FA chair to succeed Greg Clarke who resigned last month.

The FA has appointed a seven-member panel tasked with identifying a replacement for Clarke, who left his role after referring to black footballers as "coloured" before a Digital, Culture, Media and Sport committee.

He also said: "If you go to the IT department at the FA, there's a lot more South Asians than there are Afro-Caribbeans. They have different career interests." Clarke, who apologised and accepted his remarks were "unacceptable", also stepped down from his roles with UEFA and FIFA.

Sport England board member Chris Grant

Now 58-year-old Grant, and ex-Muslim Sports Council chair Nasir - who helped develop the Premier League's Elite Academy Manager programme - have entered the race to succeed Clarke, with applications for the role closing on January 8.

Grant told The Times: "I'm going public now because, whatever happens with this process, football and sport are too important not to try to make our best contribution.

"When football is at its best, it's a really positive force for good. Too often it's fragmented and working against itself. My vision is of a unified game.

"My vision is of football thriving but also contributing to thriving communities in these difficult times. I'm an optimist. I believe we can find the right balance."

Grant, 58, is one of the most senior black administrators in British sport, and said the time had come for a "generational shift" in the leadership of sport.

Abu Nasir was recognised at the 2013 Asian Football Awards at Wembley Stadium

Former Liverpool and Luton Town youth player Nasir is a Bedfordshire County FA member and ex Kick It Out ambassador. The British-Bangladeshi is the founder chairman of grassroots team Luton Sporting Club.

Nasir's application provides a timely boost for Britain's South Asian community, whose relationship with football authorities appears to have become strained.

Michael Chopra told Sky Sports News on Tuesday the Football Association must do more to encourage and create pathways for South Asians in the game.

That came a month after 21-year-old Swansea midfielder Yan Dhanda, whose father, like Chopra's is Punjabi, told Sky Sports News he felt South Asians in the game were "brushed under the carpet."

Former Premier League striker Michael Chopra says he is surprised he has not been asked by football authorities to help inspire the next generation of South Asian footballers

The FA has also since written to by non-league side Sporting Bengal United after the East London side - who have are rooted in the heart of London's East End Bangladeshi community and have a majority of Muslim players - requested talks about Islamophobia in the game.

Sporting Bengal United expressed their concern at a "lax and laissez-faire attitude to Islamophobia" in a letter seen exclusively by Sky Sports News after the FA National Game Board voted to give ex-Council member Brian Jones fellowship status and ticketing privileges at Wembley. The FA Board opposed this decision but were powerless to stop it.

Swansea midfielder Yan Dhanda told Sky Sports News in November British South Asians are consistently overlooked for important roles in football - Abu Nasir has since met his call and applied for role of FA chair

Ex-Sheffield and Hallamshire County FA chair Jones stepped down from his role on the Council and banned from all football activity for 19 months and fined for sharing an offensive and discriminatory remark on social media in January last year, which was deemed Islamophobic by an independent panel.

There was better news for former Sporting Bengal player Taff Rahman on Wednesday after the former Tottenham and Academy coach became the latest entrant to the Professional Player to Coach scheme.

The joint Premier League and PFA funded initiative is open to all ethnically diverse PFA members and provides up to six coaches per season with a 23-month intensive work placement within an EFL club.

Taff Rahman graduated with a League Mangers Association Diploma in 2015

Speaking about his placement with Luton's Academy, former Arsenal and QPR youth team player Rahman said: "As we've seen, a system over time can become very monopolised, or catering for a certain demographic, or certain level of people.

"And sometimes, others that are in the periphery get lost, or are not as included due to that invisible structuring.

"This scheme shows there is a drive to make some change within the game. It will definitely help in creating that pathway for black and Asian coaches. I hope it's a beacon of light.

"I'll definitely bring my experience of having been a player, going through my own journey that was very different, having to find my pathway as a young Asian player, going from a club to another. The scheme will definitely help me develop as a coach, but also as a person."