Sir Geoff Hurst leads sports personalities in urging over 70s to get COVID vaccination

Sir Geoff Hurst is urging all over 70s to get the COVID-19 vaccination

Sir Geoff Hurst is leading the call from sports personalities to people aged 70 and over to join them in getting the coronavirus vaccination.

More than 13m people have now received their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine in the UK as part of the largest vaccination programme in British history.

This includes one in four adults in England and over 90 per cent of everyone over 75.

Many sporting personalities including Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson, David 'Bumble' Lloyd, 1969 Wimbledon Champion Ann Jones, five-time British Champion Jockey Willie Carson and 1981 Grand National winner Bob Champion have received their first vaccination from the NHS as members of the top four priority groups.

They are set to receive their second doses within 12 weeks.

Now the government is pushing for anyone over 70 who has not yet been vaccinated to contact the NHS to arrange a jab.

Sir Geoff Hurst said: "Three weeks ago today my wife and I got our first AstraZeneca vaccines at 10.06 and 10.08 in our local Cheltenham Fire Station. It was well organised as you'd expect, and didn't hurt a bit.

"This is a global pandemic. For goodness sake, just get it done. It's in your interest, as well as that of your family, friends, workmates, and your country."

Roy Hodgson is among the over 70s who have received their first vaccination

Roy Hodgson added: "A few weeks ago I was lucky enough to get the notification that it was my turn to receive the coronavirus vaccine, so I didn't hesitate to go along to my local medical centre.

"The process was simple, everything was extremely well organised. The jab, which one hardly feels, was over in seconds and in no time I found myself back at home.

"I urge anyone like me, aged 70 and over, if you haven't yet received your vaccine, please come forward and make an appointment as soon as you can.

David Lloyd said: "I'm over 70 and I've had my first NHS coronavirus injection. They were all set up at the local cricket and rugby club and it was great! Sleeve up, jab in...job done! Don't hesitate, just do it...every single jab makes us all safer. Bumble says get on with the jab!"

Ann Jones with her CBE award in 2014

Ann Jones said: "I had my vaccination about a month ago in my doctor's surgery in Birmingham. It was painless, and I'd like to thank the NHS and all their staff for everything they are doing. I would encourage everyone who has the opportunity of getting vaccinated to take advantage of it and book an appointment."

Willie Carson added: "Four weeks ago I got one of the best phone calls I've received this year - the appointment for my first coronavirus vaccination at Cirencester Hospital. I encourage everyone to get it quick - make a nuisance of yourself! The jab will make you safer."

Villa Park is one of several sports venues to be used as a vaccination centre

Meanwhile, Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden has been visiting Lord's Cricket Ground where he met doctors, nurses and volunteers supporting the national effort.

Lord's opened its doors as a makeshift COVID-19 vaccination centre to the local community in January and reached the milestone of vaccinating 10,000 people last week.

It is one of more than 80 elite and grassroots sport venues that have been partly converted into either a large vaccination centre or GP-led service in support of the vaccine rollout.

The venues include Villa Park, Epsom Racecourse and the Manchester Tennis Centre.