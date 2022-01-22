West Ham fans clash with police at Old Trafford after defeat to Manchester United

Four arrests have been made after disorder in the West Ham section at Old Trafford following their 1-0 loss to Manchester United.

A spokesperson for Greater Manchester Police said a 33-year-old man had been arrested on suspicion of assaulting an emergency worker.

A 21-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of drunk and disorderly behaviour, possession of cocaine, and common assault, with a 22-year-old man arrested on suspicion of throwing missiles and a 23-year-old man arrested on suspicion of a public order offence.

Greater Manchester Police added: "Two other men were detained and will be summonsed at a later date for football-related offences."

West Ham are investigating the reports of trouble after the game.

Hammers' fans were given an allocation of 3,173 tickets for the Premier League fixture.

Marcus Rashford was the hero for Manchester United as his stoppage-time goal saw them beat West Ham 1-0 and leap above the Hammers into fourth.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Manchester United's win against West Ham in the Premier League FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Manchester United's win against West Ham in the Premier League

Follow every West Ham game in the Premier League this season with our live blogs on the Sky Sports website and app, and watch match highlights for free shortly after full-time.

Want the West Ham latest? Bookmark our West Ham news page, check out West Ham's fixtures and West Ham's latest results, watch West Ham goals and video, keep track of the Premier League table and see which West Ham games are coming up live on Sky Sports.

Get all this and more - including notifications sent straight to your phone - by downloading the Sky Sports Scores app and setting West Ham as your favourite team.

Hear the best Premier League reaction and expert analysis with the Essential Football and Gary Neville podcasts, keep up-to-date with our dedicated Transfer Centre, follow the Sky Sports social accounts on Twitter, Instagram and YouTube, and find out how to get Sky Sports.