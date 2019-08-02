Watch FIFA eWorld Cup on Sky Sports YouTube channel

The FIFA eWorld Cup finals continues with the top 32 competitive FIFA players taking to The O2 Arena stage for the culmination of the season and you can watch it all live on Sky Sports.

Over three days the 32 players will battle it out for the right to be crowned EA SPORTS FIFA 19 world champion and lift the eWorld Cup trophy with every moment streamed on Sky Sports' YouTube channel and live on Sky Sports Premier League.

The winner will take home $250,000 in cash and a trip to The Best FIFA Football Awards.

The competition starts with the group stage and that comprises of four groups - two Xbox and two PlayStation groups - with eight players taking part in each.

The Final Showdown will be a two-leg tie with one match each on PlayStation and Xbox and that will determine the eWorld Cup Champion 2019.

Watch every moment of the FIFA eWorld Cup live on Sky Sports Premier League and at the YouTube stream on the Sky Sports YouTube page.