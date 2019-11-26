Team Europe overturn 2-0 deficit to lead Team USA 3-2 at Mosconi Cup

Jayson Shaw enabled Team Europe to move 3-2 up over Team USA in Las Vegas

Team Europe overturned a 2-0 deficit with a string of dominant performances to lead Team USA 3-2 after the opening day of the Mosconi Cup at Mandalay Bay Resort in Las Vegas.

USA had won the team match and the first doubles as Shane van Boening and Tyler Styer beat Eklent Kaci and Niels Feijen.

Joshua Filler fired back emphatically for Europe, beating Billy Thorpe 5-0 before Alex Kazakis and Jayson Shaw were 5-1 victors over Skyler Woodward and Justin Bergman. Shaw and Bergman remained at the table for a singles clash, in which the Scot ran out a 5-3 winner to give his side the lead.

"I have felt good all day but the butterflies have been there so I had to try and keep myself calm and composed," said Shaw. "We didn't start off great and they played well in the first match and in the doubles.

"Going 2-0 down, Josh had to go out and perform and I knew I had to go out and perform in those last two matches. There was a lot of pressure there but we play all year for this. Even though we are nervous we still get down and knock the balls in. It is great in here. The fans are going crazy. It is good to have USA on one side and the European support on the other."

