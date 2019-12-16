WWE: Kabuki Warriors retain titles in vicious match at TLC

Asuka and Kairi Sane's victory at TLC was packed with weapon-based brutality

Asuka and Kairi Sane retained the WWE women's tag titles in a viciously violent win over Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair at TLC.

Lynch and Flair went into the contest as an uneasy alliance but fully focused on the championships and both teams made their mark on each other - literally - in a tables, ladders and chairs match.

The contest even included the inventive use of rope and several other items and came to an end when Asuka powerbombed Flair off the ring apron through a table.

The Japanese star then used the rope to pull down the ladder Lynch had climbed before ascending herself to retain the belts.

Bray Wyatt, complete in Firefly Fun House 'children's television presenter' garb, defeated The Miz with a pair of Sister Abigails but almost found himself on the receiving end of an emphatic attack from the returning Daniel Bryan.

A restyled Daniel Bryan made his return at TLC

With his trademark long hair and beard gone, Bryan stormed the ring but before he could get any offense in, the arena lights went out and Wyatt had vanished.

The bitter dispute between Rusev and Bobby Lashley resolved itself with a tables match but there could be more to come after the Bulgarian Brute was beaten - with an assist from Lana.

Roman Reigns had his moments against Baron Corbin but ultimately fell victim to the numbers game

Rusev's former wife raked his eyes, giving Lashley the time to suplex him through a table for the victory.

In another dispute which may not have ended at TLC, Baron Corbin defeated Roman Reigns in a tables, ladders and chairs match but only after a major assist from Dolph Ziggler and The Revival.

Raw tag-team champions the Viking Raiders saw their open challenge end in a draw after The OC took them to a double count-out and a bloodied Aleister Black drew first blood in his feud with Buddy Murphy.

SmackDown tag champions The New Day retained their titles against The Revival in a high-octane ladder match.