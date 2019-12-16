News News

Home

WWE TLC: The biggest bumps from Sunday's pay-per-view

Last Updated: 16/12/19 4:07pm
1:44
A look at all the biggest bumps from WWE TLC, unsurprisingly including a lot of tables and a lot of ladders - not so many chairs
A look at all the biggest bumps from WWE TLC, unsurprisingly including a lot of tables and a lot of ladders - not so many chairs

There were plenty of moments at WWE's final pay-per-view of 2019 that simply had to be seen to be believed.

TLC is in the books, WWE's final offering of the year and the last time one of their events will be screened on Sky Sports Box Office.

Also See:

As the name suggests, there were plenty of tables, ladders and chair-based action as the men and women of the sports entertainment world set about each other with a plethora of weapons.

Check out the most impacting moments from the event with our compilation video of the biggest bumps and the most dramatic incidents!

Trending

Around Sky Sports

Get Sky Sports

Your sport. Your way. 8 dedicated channels

Watch on NOW TV

Watch all the action with a Sky Sports Pass

Win Win Win

Win in our free to enter competitions section

Free Golf Game

Play amazing courses on PC, tablet or mobile!

©2019 Sky UK