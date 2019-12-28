Daniel Bryan wins Universal title shot against The Fiend at Royal Rumble

Daniel Bryan will get a shot at the Universal champion The Fiend at Royal Rumble

Daniel Bryan will face The Fiend for the Universal title at the Royal Rumble after winning a triple threat on SmackDown.

Baron Corbin was essentially eliminated by a mid-match onslaught from Roman Reigns, leaving Bryan and The Miz to exchange in a dazzling conclusion, with both men giving the absolute most of themselves in attempts to earn the title shot.

WWE Late Night Smackdown Live on

Despite competing on a severely battered knee, Bryan somehow battled through a Skull-Crushing Finale and a Figure-Four Leglock, finding a way to apply the LeBell Lock to earn the victory.

Bray Wyatt immediately appeared from the Firefly Fun House, asking Bryan if he was willing to do whatever it takes to capture the Universal Title and "let him in".

Bryan's answer? Not surprisingly, a resounding "Yes!"

Bayley finishes 2019 as the longest reigning SmackDown women's champion of all time as she and Sasha Banks continue to dominate the blue brand

Moment Of Bliss leads to Moment Of Pain

Lacey Evans was still fired up after Sasha Banks taunted her daughter on last week's SmackDown and cut right to the chase during her appearance on the return of "A Moment of Bliss" with Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross.

She made it clear that she would not stand for Sasha's disrespect of her family and that she was going to march straight to the ring right now to prepare for her tag team match alongside Dana Brooke against Sasha & Bayley.

However, Dana would not arrive in style, as Sasha & Bayley dragged Brooke onto the stage, prompting Evans to bolt up the ramp to even the odds.

Officials broke up the melee just long enough for the match to begin but after Banks evaded Evans' Woman's Right (which connected with Bayley), Sasha disposed of Lacey and locked the Banks Statement onto Brooke for the submission victory.

Evans was still steaming, but Banks got the last laugh on this night.