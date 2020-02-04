Sky pledges to go net zero carbon by 2030

Sky's Osterley campus, which uses wind turbines to generate electricity

Sky, one of the largest media companies in the world and the owner of Sky Sports, has pledged to go net zero carbon by 2030 to fight climate change.

Sky Sports will ensure the programmes it makes in studios, on location, in outside sports and news broadcasts and at Sky Store are free from single-use plastic.

The company has removed 90,000 water bottles per year, plus disposable coffee cups, plastic cutlery and polystyrene at their host broadcasts and are working with governing bodies to improve the sustainability of events it broadcasts from, but don't host themselves.

In the UK and Ireland, the company is raising awareness of environmental issues within the production industry through the BAFTA Albert Consortium, which it jointly founded along with other Broadcasters in 2011.

When new shows are commissioned, Sky will use BAFTA's carbon calculator to measure carbon emissions and to set genre-specific targets.

The ambitious target to reach net zero carbon by 2030 means Sky has committed itself to supporting the United Nations Global Compact's Business Ambition of limiting global warming to no more than 1.5 centigrade above pre-industrial levels.

Scientists warn that anything above that level will have catastrophic consequences for the planet and the people living on it.

The United Nations Global Compact is a non-binding United Nations pact to encourage businesses worldwide to adopt sustainable and socially responsible policies.

Sky Group chief executive, Jeremy Darroch, says the move is the only responsible thing to do.

"We are launching our ambition to become net zero carbon by 2030," he said.

"We know the UK government has got a target to become net zero by 2050 and we want do that 20 years early and be part of the forefront of that move to a net zero carbon economy."