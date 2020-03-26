News News

Home

Clap for our Carers: Sport stars join in tribute to NHS workers fighting coronavirus

Last Updated: 26/03/20 10:01pm
0:32
People emerge from their homes to clap, cheer and make noise for the NHS workers battling the coronavirus outbreak.
People emerge from their homes to clap, cheer and make noise for the NHS workers battling the coronavirus outbreak.

Sports stars joined the country for a #clapforourcarers round of applause from home to show their appreciation to NHS workers.

Leicester striker Jamie Vardy was among those joining in along with Tottenham forward Lucas Moura, Manchester United defender Harry Maguire, Crystal Palace forward Christian Benteke and former England Women's cricketer Isa Guha.

Organisers of the Clap for our Carers initiative wanted the country to come together to show their appreciation to doctors, nurses and all those tackling the coronavirus pandemic.

Also See:

It took place at 8pm on Thursday from the nation's doorsteps, windows, gardens and balconies.

The idea came from yoga teacher Annemarie Plas, 36, who has said she is "so grateful and thankful" after the campaign went viral.

Sports stars #clapforourcarers

Join Sky Bet Club and track your progress towards a £5 free Bet

Opt in and bet £25 or more before 23:59 on Sunday. Free bets credited by 7pm on Monday.

Trending

Around Sky Sports

Get Sky Sports

Your sport. Your way. 8 dedicated channels

Watch on NOW TV

Watch all the action with a Sky Sports Pass

Win Win Win

Win in our free to enter competitions section

Free Golf Game

Play amazing courses on PC, tablet or mobile!

©2020 Sky UK