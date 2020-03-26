Clap for our Carers: Sport stars join in tribute to NHS workers fighting coronavirus

0:32 People emerge from their homes to clap, cheer and make noise for the NHS workers battling the coronavirus outbreak. People emerge from their homes to clap, cheer and make noise for the NHS workers battling the coronavirus outbreak.

Sports stars joined the country for a #clapforourcarers round of applause from home to show their appreciation to NHS workers.

Leicester striker Jamie Vardy was among those joining in along with Tottenham forward Lucas Moura, Manchester United defender Harry Maguire, Crystal Palace forward Christian Benteke and former England Women's cricketer Isa Guha.

Organisers of the Clap for our Carers initiative wanted the country to come together to show their appreciation to doctors, nurses and all those tackling the coronavirus pandemic.

It took place at 8pm on Thursday from the nation's doorsteps, windows, gardens and balconies.

The idea came from yoga teacher Annemarie Plas, 36, who has said she is "so grateful and thankful" after the campaign went viral.

Sports stars #clapforourcarers

Thanks to all the NHS staff helping fight Coronavirus. #ClapForOurCarers pic.twitter.com/cDbIh4Xq4s — Lucas Moura (@LucasMoura7) March 26, 2020

#clapforourcarers 👏 That was special - Keep doing us proud ❤️ #NHS — Harry Maguire (@HarryMaguire93) March 26, 2020

Thank you to everyone doing so much to care for those in need! Especially the medical teams risking their own lives. We’re all thinking of you! #ClapForOurCarers pic.twitter.com/GHVz6H2V8S — Christian Benteke (@chrisbenteke) March 26, 2020

Thank you to all the amazing @NHSuk staff. We owe you so much 👏👏👏 #ClapforOurCarers pic.twitter.com/yh9U2bChV4 — LTA (@the_LTA) March 26, 2020

We applaud you! 👏



A huge thank you to our amazing NHS staff & key workers ❤#ClapForOurCarers pic.twitter.com/dyOuOOA5PG — Lionesses (@Lionesses) March 26, 2020

A huge applause for this country’s greatest champions 🏆🏥🩺



We're so proud of everyone in the NHS and couldn't be more grateful for their bravery💕



A standing ovation from our England players and everyone at the ECB 👏#NHSThankYou #ClapOurCarers #ClapForNHS pic.twitter.com/XNEYAX0mjN — England and Wales Cricket Board (@ECB_cricket) March 26, 2020

We are putting our hands together tonight to show our appreciation to all our incredible and heroic @NHS staff and carers who are working so hard to look after us all. Thank You 🙏#ClapForOurCarers



👏👏👏 pic.twitter.com/BhzLk836k0 — Leeds Rhinos (@leedsrhinos) March 26, 2020

From all of us, thank you 👏 pic.twitter.com/XjI7asekP4 — St Mirren FC (@saintmirrenfc) March 26, 2020