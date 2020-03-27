Coronavirus: Sport's positive stories

Jose Mourinho helped Age UK deliver food in Enfield on Monday

The world of sport continues to unite in the fight against coronavirus with a number of clubs and individuals doing their bit for the cause.

As well as many deferring wages to help those less fortunate than themselves, there have been other acts of solidarity that have gone above and beyond in face of this current adversity.

Below is a selection of some of this week's most positive stories showing how the impact of sport can be just as powerful off the pitch as it is on it….

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has made a donation of €1m (£918,000) to help fight coronavirus in Spain.

Spaniard Guardiola - a former manager of Barcelona, who is currently with his family at his home in the city - has made his donation to the Medical College of Barcelona and the Angel Soler Daniel Foundation.

Spain is one of the worst-hit countries in Europe with more than 2,696 people dead and nearly 40,000 infected.

It will go towards buying medical equipment and protective material for hospital staff in Catalonia.

Rugby club delivers food for NHS staff

1:16 Battersea Ironsides rugby club in London have been helping deliver food to NHS staff from local businesses Battersea Ironsides rugby club in London have been helping deliver food to NHS staff from local businesses

Battersea Ironsides rugby club in London have been helping deliver food to NHS staff from local businesses.

The long-established club, famous for producing the England and British & Lions prop Kyle Sinckler have raised £15,000 for the cause, helping to fuel those on the front line of the coronavirus pandemic.

Everton's 'Blue Family' goes from strength to strength

5:20 Mason Holgate phoned a fan who has happy memories of current assistant boss Duncan Ferguson Mason Holgate phoned a fan who has happy memories of current assistant boss Duncan Ferguson

The club have made a £50,000 donation to launch the "Blue Family" campaign to support society's most vulnerable during the crisis.

A percentage of the funds will be allocated to Fans Supporting Foodbanks to assist its operation in packaging and distributing food packages to those in need across the city.

The club are also getting players and staff to phone elderly fans forced to self-isolate with manager Carlo Ancelotti and player Mason Holgate the latest to get involved.

New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees has donated $5m (£4.1m) to the State of Louisiana in the fight against coronavirus.

Brees and his wife have pledged the money to deliver food to vulnerable people who have been affected by the outbreak of the virus.

The 41-year-old recently signed a new two-year contract worth $50m (£41.3m) with a $23m (£18.9m) signing bonus.

0:28 Jose Mourinho has been helping charity charity Age UK by packing food parcels for the elderly who may be isolated during the coronavirus crisis Jose Mourinho has been helping charity charity Age UK by packing food parcels for the elderly who may be isolated during the coronavirus crisis

With no Tottenham games to prepare for in the foreseeable future, Spurs boss Jose Mourinho has been putting his spare time to good use.

The Portuguese manager worked alongside Age UK and Love Your DoorStep in Enfield, near the club's training ground, in preparing food parcels and other items for delivery to the more vulnerable members of the community.

"I am here to help Age UK Enfield, Love Your DoorStep Enfield and of course you can donate food, money or be a volunteer," Mourinho said on a video posted by Love Your DoorStep's Twitter account.

Durham and Kent County Cricket Clubs have both offered their stadiums for use by the NHS and the local council in a bid to support the community's battle against coronavirus.

With both closing their doors to the public as well as non-essential staff in line with Government advice they have made the offer in a bid to assist key local services.

Kent's have also donated food from the club's conference partners to the nearby St Mary's Soup Kitchen, with head chef Nigel Bell volunteering two days a week to assist.

Fulham owner Khan donates £1m to support Florida's fight

Fulham and Jacksonville Jaguars owner Shad Khan has donated $1m to support the response to the Coronavirus outbreak in North East Florida.

The donation is designed to provide essential support to local organisations focused on the immediate health and well-being of Florida residents.

It will include feeding and caring for the homeless, providing equipment and support for children to home learn, help continue to support blood drives as well as other provisions for anyone in need.

Roger Federer has donated one million Swiss Francs to vulnerable families in Switzerland to fight the coronavirus pandemic.

The Swiss government announced emergency measures to combat the coronavirus four weeks ago, but officials have expected the outbreak to get worse because of the crisis over the border in northern Italy.

Federer wrote in a message on his Instagram page: "These are challenging times for everyone and nobody should be left behind. Mirka and I have personally decided to donate one million Swiss Francs for the most vulnerable families in Switzerland."

PSG launch special club jersey

Paris Saint-Germain have launched a special club jersey to raise around £235,000 for hospitals in Paris.

The French champions are selling 1,500 limited edition shirts at €175 (£157) each with the message 'Tous Unis' (All Together) on the front bearing the logo of Paris hospitals.

PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi said: "This special jersey is a first commitment to the staff of Assistance Publique - Paris Hospitals, and further planned initiatives will be announced shortly."