Tiger Woods film headlines new Sky Documentaries channel

As fans anticipate the return of live sport, Sky is set to offer TV customers access to a selection of popular sporting documentaries via the brand new Sky Documentaries service, available on Sky Sports and NOW TV.

Among the diverse line-up is the brand new Sky Original documentary, Tiger Woods: Back. Based on the story of one of sport's greatest ever comebacks, the documentary takes an in-depth look into the golfer's 2019 Masters victory with never-before-seen footage from the Sky Sports archive.

There's also exclusive interviews with golf legend Butch Harmon, Sir Nick Faldo, Jaime Diaz, Notah Begay III, Ewen Murray and Consultant Neurological Spinal Surgeon Mr Peter Hamlyn. Tiger Woods: Back will air at 9pm on June 5 on Sky Documentaries.

Other sporting documentaries, including two brand new Sky original commissions, available on the new Sky Documentaries service are; Busby, Ali & Cavett: The Tale of the Tapes, The Armstrong Lie, Women of Troy, Kevin Pietersen: Story of a Genius, Ferrari Race to Immortality, Kenny and more...

Sports fans eagerly awaiting the return of sport in the United Kingdom can also enjoy a different classic documentary each week on Sky Sports. The selection available to Sky Sports subscribers covers a variety of sports including; football's 'Life Of Ryan: Caretaker Manager' and '89', to boxing's 'Klitschko' and 'I Am Ali' and athletics' 'I Am Bolt'.

All documentaries on Sky Documentaries (Sky channel 114) and Sky Sports will be made available to Sky TV and NOW TV customers On Demand.

KEY SPORTING DOCUMENTARIES ON SKY

Available on Sky Documentaries

A new Tiger Woods documentary chronicles his remarkable 2019 Masters victory at Augusta

Tiger Woods: Back

9pm, Friday June 5, Sky Documentaries and NOW TV

A Sky original documentary telling the incredible story of one of sports' greatest ever comebacks. After undergoing four potentially career-ending back surgeries and having confessed that he may never play competitive golf again, Tiger Woods returned to Augusta, scene of his first Major triumph 22 years before, to confound his critics by dramatically winning his fifth Masters, his 15th Major and his own personal battle with his mind, his body and with the sport itself.

Busby

9pm, Thursday May 28, Sky Documentaries and NOW TV

The truly remarkable story of a Manchester United icon and one of the greatest football managers of all time. During 25 years in charge of Manchester United, his charisma, vision and steel revolutionised the beautiful game, turning Manchester United from the second-best team in their home city into one of the most iconic names in sport.

Ali & Cavett: The Tale of the Tapes

9pm, Friday May 29, Sky Documentaries and NOW TV

A vibrant portrait of boxing legend Muhammad Ali told through the lens of his frequent appearances on the Emmy Award-winning Dick Cavett Show. With natural charm, quick wit and playful pugnacity, Ali was a perfect foil for the sophisticated broadcast host, and together they struck television gold.

The Armstrong Lie

Available from May 27 on Sky Documentaries and NOW TV

Lance Armstrong was considered one of the greatest sports figures of all time after beating cancer and winning the Tour de France seven times. When Armstrong admitted to doping in 2012, USADA's CEO, Travis Tygart, concluded that Armstrong's team had run 'the most sophisticated, professionalised and successful doping program that sport has ever seen'.

Women of Troy

Available from May 27 on Sky Documentaries and NOW TV

Women of Troy is a documentary film highlighting the historic and ground-breaking USC women's basketball team of the 1980s, whose talent and charisma created new possibilities for women in basketball and helped paved the way for the WNBA.

Kevin Pietersen: Story of a Genius

Available from May 27 on Sky Documentaries and NOW TV

This documentary underlines the story of one of England's most controversial and successful cricket players of all time. In this five-part documentary series, a group of cricket experts, ex-players and ex-coaches, along with Kevin himself, explain the fascinating and eventful life that the cricketer experienced.

Ferrari Race to Immortality

Available from May 27 on Sky Documentaries and NOW TV

Ferrari: Race to Immortality tells the story of the loves and losses, triumphs and tragedy of Ferrari's most celebrated drivers in an era where they lived la dolce vita during the week, and it was win or die on any given Sunday.

Kenny

Available from May 27 on Sky Documentaries and NOW TV

The day after the Heysel disaster, Kenny Dalglish became manager of Liverpool Football Club. Six years later he resigned from the club, shell-shocked in the wake of the Hillsborough disaster. In between he created one of the most exciting football teams of all time. 'Kenny' explores more than just the roller-coaster career of an iconic footballer and manager.

New Commissions

Available later this year on Sky Documentaries and NOW TV

Tyson Bruno

This historic feature-length film charts the sensational highs and lows of two of the world's most iconic black sportsmen. One hero, one villain: this is the story of America's 'baddest man on the planet' Iron Mike Tyson as the friend and enemy of Britain's gentle giant, Frank Bruno and the fascinating story of the way their lives remained connected like two sides of the same coin.

The United Way

The story of Manchester United is one of the ultimate stories of our time and it has never been fully told this way before, this documentary is led by the legendary Eric Cantona, who provides the creative and storytelling spine throughout the film. Think 'Rome' but in the sphere of sport - Old Trafford the Colosseum, titanic managers Sir Alex Ferguson and Sir Matt Busby the Emperors.

Available on Sky Sports

I Am Bolt

10pm, Tuesday May 26, Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Arena and NOW TV

Watch Usain Bolt do what he does best as the Jamaican sprint legend - and the world's fastest man - aims to make history at the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio with wins in both the 100m and 200m finals. The film looks into Bolt's meteoric rise to sprinting supremacy. The rest is history...

Conor McGregor: Notorious

10pm, Tuesday June 2, Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Action and NOW TV

A man synonymous with MMA fighting, watch as McGregor rises through the ranks of UFC - via multiple belts - to an iconic fight in Las Vegas, with dramatic fight scenes and exclusive behind the scenes access to his rise to the pinnacle of the sport.

The new Sky Documentaries channel launches on May 27

I Am Ali

8pm, Tuesday June 9, Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Action and NOW TV

Take in unparalleled access to Muhammad Ali's story, based on an archive of his own audio journals and interviews with his inner circle as well as fellow boxers as we look back at a man known as 'The Greatest'.

Klitschko

8pm, Tuesday June 16, Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Action and NOW TV

From one boxing film to another as we move from the USA to Ukraine. Klitschko tells the story of boxing brothers Vitali and Wladimir Klitschko - detailing their rise from initial wins in the ring to worldwide boxing stardom.

'89

8pm, Tuesday June 23, Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Sports Football, Sky Documentaries and NOW TV

This is the classic underdog story of the dying moments of the 88/89 season, when Arsenal - needing to win by two goals - took on title rivals Liverpool at their iconic home, Anfield. With appearances from North London legends including Tony Adams and Lee Dixon.

Take the Ball, Pass the Ball

Available now on Sky On Demand and NOW TV

A fascinating inside look at one of the most successful sides in club football history - Pep Guardiola's Barcelona - and the philosophy that led them to incredible triumphs. Featuring memories and insight from the likes of Guardiola himself, Lionel Messi, Gerard Pique, Xavi and Andres Iniesta.

Life Of Ryan: Caretaker Manager

Available now on Sky On Demand and NOW TV

Follow Manchester United's longest-serving player as he takes to the dugout for United's 2013/14 Premier League season. This cinematic documentary celebrates Ryan Giggs as he leads the club he loves in the hope of Premier League glory. The documentary includes interviews from a range of footballing superstars including David Beckham, Diego Maradona and Eric Cantona.