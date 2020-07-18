John Lewis: LeBron James leads sporting tributes to civil rights icon

John Lewis has passed away after a battle with pancreatic cancer

LeBron James is among the sports stars to have paid tribute to John Lewis after the American civil rights leader and congressman passed away at the age of 80.

Four-time NBA MVP James tweeted his condolences, writing: "Rest. In. Paradise John Lewis. #CivilRightsICON. THANK YOU!!"

Rest. In. Paradise John Lewis. #CivilRightsICON✊🏾 THANK YOU!! 🙏🏾 — LeBron James (@KingJames) July 18, 2020

Lewis was the youngest and last survivor of the 'Big Six' civil rights activists, a group led by Martin Luther King Jr that fought for racial equality in the 1950s and 1960s.

In 1965, Lewis led a group of protesters across the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma, Alabama before being set upon by State Troopers, a decisive turning point that paved the way for the passage of the Voting Rights Act.

He later served as congressman for Georgia's fifth congressional district from 1986, serving in the House of Representatives.

His impact transcended politics, however, and Lewis was among those who lent their support to Colin Kaepernick and other NFL players who chose to kneel during the national anthem.

Thank you for keeping the dream alive all these years and paving the way for us #RIPJohnLewis 🙏🏾🕊🖤 pic.twitter.com/81lq8dDwMn — Chris Paul (@CP3) July 18, 2020

NBA all-star Chris Paul added his tributes, tweeting: "Thank you for keeping the dream alive all these years and paving the way for us #RIPJohnLewis"

Basketball great Kareem Abdul-Jabbar tweeted a photo caption and also paid tribute to Lewis' tireless activism, adding the lessons he leaves behind will continue to resonate.

Abdul-Jabbar said: "The first time I met John Lewis I was very emotional shaking his hand because it was such an important life event for me.

"John Lewis' stature in the Civil Rights Movement was gigantic and the example he set for people like myself will endure.

"I'm glad that he got to see the efforts of his past sixty years of activism bear such precious fruit these last few months as people took to the streets, just as he had, to fight for a just and free America."