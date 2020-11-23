Lockdown: Boris Johnson to give outdoor grassroots sport the all-clear to return from December 2

Outdoor grassroots sport will be allowed to resume in England when the national lockdown ends.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson will make a statement to the House of Commons this afternoon, outlining plans for a relaxation of restrictions from December 2.

Outdoor sport for all ages will be permitted, even in areas most affected by the Government's Covid-19 tier system.

This will include golf courses, tennis courts and football clubs - and gyms will also be able to re-open.

Grassroots and amateur sport has been suspended since November 5.