Lockdown: Boris Johnson to give outdoor grassroots sport the all-clear to return from December 2
Outdoor sports to be permitted even in areas placed in high tiers under the government system; Prime Minister to announce plans to ease restrictions in the House of Commons; amateur sports have been suspended since November 5
Last Updated: 23/11/20 4:31pm
Outdoor grassroots sport will be allowed to resume in England when the national lockdown ends.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson will make a statement to the House of Commons this afternoon, outlining plans for a relaxation of restrictions from December 2.
Outdoor sport for all ages will be permitted, even in areas most affected by the Government's Covid-19 tier system.
This will include golf courses, tennis courts and football clubs - and gyms will also be able to re-open.
Grassroots and amateur sport has been suspended since November 5.
