Sky and Kick It Out partnering for new equality and inclusion award at SJA British Sports Awards

The Sky | Kick It Out award for equality and inclusion will recognise an individual or organisation within sport that has led the fight against racism and discrimination

Sky are partnering with Kick It Out to present a new award at this year's Sports Journalists' Association (SJA) British Sports Awards.

The Sky | Kick It Out award for equality and inclusion will recognise an individual or organisation within sport that has led the fight against racism and discrimination whilst promoting equality and inclusion in sport and wider society.

It will be presented for the first time at the SJA British Sports Awards on December 2.

Tony Burnett, CEO of Kick It Out, said: "As much as it is important for us all to highlight some of the issues impacting sport, we must also celebrate those striving to positively change it.

"Kick It Out is proud to support this award, and we hope recipients of it will inspire others to take up the fight for equality and inclusion, both in sport and society."

The award will be presented for the first time at the SJA British Sports Awards on December 2

Mark Alford, director of Sky Sports News, added: "At Sky Sports News we look for ways to use our journalism and our platform as a force for good.

"As part of our partnership with Kick It Out, we are delighted to launch this new award recognising sports people and organisations who are promoting inclusion and tackling discrimination. Sport is for everyone.

"It's fantastic to see the SJA honouring people who have worked hard to make sport a more welcoming place."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player An exclusive survey by Sky Sports News/YouGov reveals what British fans think about football and racism, featuring reaction from the FA, Burnley captain Ben Mee, the police and Kick It Out An exclusive survey by Sky Sports News/YouGov reveals what British fans think about football and racism, featuring reaction from the FA, Burnley captain Ben Mee, the police and Kick It Out

Ashley Broadley, chair of SJA, said: "We are delighted to partner with Sky and Kick It Out for this new award. We have seen how sportspeople have used their position to influence change and we feel it is important to recognise that."

This year will be the 72nd SJA British Sports Awards, the event is the longest-running celebration of the nation's sporting achievements having been first awarded in 1949.

The awards bring together leading figures in sports journalism, media, and sport and honour the Sportsman, Sportswoman and Team of the Year as well as many other fantastic sporting achievements of 2021.