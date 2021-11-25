2021 Sunday Times Sportswomen of the Year Awards: Emma Raducanu, Laura Kenny and Sarah Storey among nominees for main award

US Open champion Emma Raducanu along with Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics gold medallists Laura Kenny and Sarah Storey are among the nominees for the 2021 Sunday Times Sportswoman of the Year award.

Team GB modern pentathlon champion Kate French and boxing gold medallist Lauren Price complete the top-six shortlist for the main award alongside Emily Campbell, who became the first British female Olympic weightlifting medallist.

BMX Olympic and world champion Bethany Shriever, along with two other success stories at Tokyo in 800m silver medallist Keely Hodgkinson and Sky Brown, Britain's youngest Olympic medallist, are nominated for Young Sportswoman of the Year.

Meanwhile, Europe's Solheim Cup team, who backed up their dramatic 2019 win at Gleneagles with an impressive victory on US soil in Toledo earlier this year, are nominated for the Sky Sports sponsored Team of the Year award.

The nominees in the team category also include WSL Champions and Champions League finalists Chelsea Women FC, England Netball and the Oval Invincibles, winners of the inaugural Hundred competition this summer.

Public voting on the awards closed on November 17.

Jonathan Licht, managing director of Sky Sports said: "It is more important than ever post-pandemic to celebrate the progress and phenomenal achievements in women's sport.

"We have seen some astonishing moments throughout the year, not just in women's sport but the contribution of these nominees to sport in general, from the success of The Hundred to the extraordinary story of Emma Raducanu that moved the nation. Sky Sports is pleased to play a part in the celebration of these incredible women."

Rebecca Myers, Sunday Times journalist and lead reporter for the Sportswomen of the Year awards, said: "This has been a ground-breaking year for women's sport, from athletes making history and breaking new records at the Olympic and Paralympic Games, to the landmark success of the Hundred and the new Women's Super League broadcast deal.

"Unsurprisingly, the nominations for this year's SWOTY awards were some of the strongest we've ever seen and we are delighted to announce such stellar shortlists for 2021."

Full list of awards and nominees

The Sunday Times Sportswoman of the Year 2021

The ultimate accolade for your favourite sportswoman of this year

Emily Campbell, weightlifting

Kate French, modern pentathlon

Laura Kenny, cycling

Lauren Price, boxing

Emma Raducanu, tennis

Sarah Storey, cycling

Young Sportswoman of the Year

Nominees must have been 21 years old or younger on January 1, 2021

Zoe Backstedt, cycling

Sky Brown, skateboarding

Alice Capsey, cricket

Keely Hodgkinson, athletics

Bethany Shriever, BMX

Maisie Summers-Newton, swimming

Disability Sportswoman of the Year

The outstanding performer in a disability sport

Hannah Cockroft, athletics

Kadeena Cox, cycling and athletics

Bethany Firth, swimming

Phoebe Paterson Pine, archery

GB para-canoeists Emma Wiggs, Charlotte Henshaw, and Laura Sugar

Sky Sports Team of the Year

Celebrating the achievements of Britain's successful collective efforts

Chelsea Women FC

England Netball

Europe's Solheim Cup team

Hannah Mills and Eilidh McIntyre

Laura Kenny and Katie Archibald

Oval Invincibles

Changemaker Award

Celebrating those who have inspired others and used their platforms to create change



Sue Anstiss

Alice Dearing

Dr Emma Ross

Anita White

Grassroots Award

For individuals who have actively engaged with different groups of people within their community through sport

Salma Bi, cricket

Betty Codona, basketball

Clova Court, athletics

Hasina Rahman, martial arts

The Helen Rollason Award for inspiration

Recognising inspirational endeavour in honour of the late sports presenter Helen Rollason



The winner of this award will be revealed during an online awards ceremony on Thursday evening.