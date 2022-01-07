Sky Sports receives four nominations for Sports Podcast awards

Rise With Us is among four Sky Sports nominations for the Sports podcast awards

Sky Sports has received four nominations for the Sports Podcast awards as Transfer Talk, Sky Sports Golf, Rise With Us and Football's Cult Heroes were all shortlisted.

The inaugural awards will be presented in March, with voting now open for the virtual ceremony, and a total of 128 podcasts from 13 countries and more than 50 different podcast networks from across the globe have been nominated.

Podcasts from global networks such as The Athletic, NBC, Sky Sports, The Ringer and iHeart Media will be in contention for the top awards.

Transfer Talk brings you debate and analysis from some of the most well-connected reporters in the football world, while Rise With Us focuses on the importance of physical, mental and emotional wellbeing, with advice from top sports stars and fitness experts.

Football's Cult Heroes features the likes of Jay-Jay Okocha, Dimitri Payet and Kelly Smith and Sky Sports Golf provides expert opinion as the biggest stars in the sport go head to head.

The 24 categories include shows that cover football, baseball and golf, as well as combat sports, urban, adventure and winter sports.

There are also awards for other important topical subjects within the industry, including Performance and Wellbeing, Sports Business and Equality and Social Impact, as well as the coveted Sports Podcast of the Year, which will be decided from the winners of each category by the awards' advisory board.

"Announcing our shortlists for this year's awards is the perfect way to kick off 2022, and we're proud to have podcasts of all shapes and sizes included," Sports Industry Group Managing Director Dylan Pugh said.

"Now, we want the wider podcasting community, including content creators and listeners, to engage by voting for their favourites. Joining the Sports Podcast Awards community is truly the best way to boost discoverability for your favourite podcasts and we're very much looking forward to a fantastic virtual ceremony in March to crown our winners."