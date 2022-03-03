Disasters & Emergency Committee to launch Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal with on-air broadcast

The Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal has been launched by the Disasters & Emergency Committee

Sky Sports News and Sky Sports Main Event join Sky News and all terrestrial broadcasters in supporting the launch of the Disasters & Emergency Committee (DEC) Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal.

The DEC brings together 15 leading UK aid charities at times of crisis overseas to raise funds quickly and efficiently, with the group assisting those in need of urgent help following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

The appeal will see leading UK aid agencies come together to help people who are fleeing to escape conflict, while DEC member aid agencies say families urgently need shelter, food and water.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Andriy Shevchenko says pictures and words cannot explain the suffering of the Ukrainian people in Kyiv and across the country Andriy Shevchenko says pictures and words cannot explain the suffering of the Ukrainian people in Kyiv and across the country

DEC members and local partners are in Ukraine and across the border working to meet immediate needs, with intense fighting threatening the lives and livelihoods of civilians across the country.

The appeal's launch, shown just before 7pm on Thursday, is to be broadcast on Sky Sports News and Sky News and will be simulcasted with Sky Sports Main Event, the BBC, ITV, Channel 4 and Channel 5.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Former heavyweight champion Wladimir Klitschko says the war is 'terrifying', and called for more support for his country Former heavyweight champion Wladimir Klitschko says the war is 'terrifying', and called for more support for his country

UNICEF has reported that the invasion of Ukraine poses an immediate and growing threat to the lives and wellbeing of the country's 7.5 million children. To support UNICEF's emergency appeal for Ukraine, Sky will be making a collective donation on behalf of the Group of £250,000.

To further support those who wish to donate directly, Sky will also match £ for £ (€ for €) any employee donations made to UNICEF or the DEC appeal up to a further £250,000.

To donate to the Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal, helping charities provide food, water, shelter and healthcare to refugees and displaced families, CLICK HERE.