Boris Johnson says 'biological males should not be competing in female sporting events'

Boris Johnson has said that "biological males should not be competing in female sporting events".

Speaking to broadcasters on a hospital visit on Wednesday, the Prime Minister said: "I don't think biological males should be competing in female sporting events. Maybe that is a controversial thing to say, but it just seems to me to be sensible."

He continued: "I also happen to think that women should have spaces - whether it is in hospitals or prisons or changing rooms or wherever - which are dedicated to women.

"That doesn't mean that I am not immensely sympathetic to people that want to change gender, to transition and it is vital that we give people the maximum possible love and support in making those decisions."

The Prime Minster's comments come after transgender cyclist Emily Bridges was last week barred from competing in the British National Omnium Championships after the sport's governing body ruled she was not eligible.

Bridges, 21, who had been due to compete in a women's event for the first time, set a national junior men's record over 25 miles in 2018 and began hormone therapy last year to reduce her testosterone levels.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Joanna Harper, author of the book Sporting Gender and a PHD researcher at Loughborough University, explains why Emily Bridges' participation at the National Omnium Championships would have been a significant milestone Joanna Harper, author of the book Sporting Gender and a PHD researcher at Loughborough University, explains why Emily Bridges' participation at the National Omnium Championships would have been a significant milestone

British Cycling's transgender regulations require riders to have had testosterone levels below five nanomoles per litre for a 12-month period prior to competition.

But British Cycling said it was informed by the UCI, cycling's governing body, that Bridges was not eligible to compete under its current guidelines.

"We have been in close discussions with the UCI regarding Emily's participation this weekend and have also engaged closely with Emily and her family regarding her transition and involvement in elite competitions," a British Cycling statement read.

It was also reported this week that Blair Hamilton, who was born male but identifies as female and currently plays for Hastings United Football Club women's team, had been called up to represent the England Universities women's squad.

The 32-year-old, a PhD student at the University of Brighton, who is also lead investigator of the Tavistock Transgender Athlete Study, shared her excitement over her selection on social media. "Buzzing for this though," she said.

Hastings United Women tweeted: "The 'U's are delighted to announce Blair Hamilton has been selected for the England Universities Sport Women's Squad."

IOC: Federations must work on 'case-by-case basis'

In 2015, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) changed its rules, allowing transgender athletes to compete as a woman if their testosterone levels are below a certain threshold - 10 nanomoles per litre for at least 12 months before the competition.

Testosterone is a hormone that increases muscle mass.

In 2019, World Athletics lowered the maximum level to five nanomoles per litre.

New IOC guidance last year said transgender women should not be forced to reduce their testosterone levels to compete in sports.

It replaced the guidelines from 2015 and reversed the IOC's previous stance on transgender athletes.

New Zealand's Laurel Hubbard in action at the 2020 Olympic Games

The new framework also states that no athlete should be excluded from competition on the grounds of a perceived "unfair and disproportionate advantage" due to their gender.

However, the new guidelines are not legally binding.

At the time they were issued, the governing body said it was not in a position to issue regulations that define eligibility criteria for every sport, instead leaving it to individual federations to make the final call.

The IOC said it plans to work with federations on a "case-by-case basis".

The new guidelines were introduced just a few months after the New Zealand weightlifter Laurel Hubbard made history as the first transgender athlete to compete at an Olympics in the games' 125-year history.

At the time, critics argued her participation in the competition to be unfair.