Sky Sports named Sports Content Organisation of the year at SJA awards

Sky Sports was named Sports Content Organisation of the year at the 2022 Sports Journalists' Association awards on Monday.

The new, headline award sits across both the broadcast and writing categories, with judges looking for the organisation that best serves their audience using original journalism, style and innovation.

Sky Sports saw off competition from BBC Sport, CNN Sport, Daily Mail, talkSPORT and The Athletic to take the inaugural award.

Sky Sports also took silver in the Social Media Journalism category for coverage of the Jake Daniels story after the Blackpool forward became the UK's first active male professional footballer to come out publicly as gay.

The Daniels story also contributed to Sky Sports News picking up bronze in the Scoop category, while Sky Sports also came third in the Digital Publisher category.

In the Broadcast Awards, Sky Sports News' Kaveh Solhekol picked up bronze in the Broadcast Journalist category, Roy Keane earned silver for Pundit, ahead of Nasser Hussain in bronze, while Soccer Saturday earned silver for Television Show.

In the Ones to Watch - Off Air category, Sky Sports News' Maryam Chaudhary picked up silver, while Sky Sports News' Shemi Adenekan was joint-third.