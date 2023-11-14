Ronnie O'Sullivan: Seven-time world champion withdraws from Champion of Champions to look after mental health

Ronnie O'Sullivan has pulled out of the Champion of Champions snooker event to look after his mental health.

O'Sullivan was playing in China last week where he reached the semi-finals of the International Championship and was scheduled to face Zhang Anda in Bolton on Wednesday.

Zhang beat O'Sullivan in the last four in the International Championship and went on to win the event, the first tournament victory of his career.

Seven-time world champion O'Sullivan has withdrawn from three other events this season and has struggled with an elbow injury. He stated before this campaign that he would play less of the UK tournaments, instead focusing on the events in China as snooker makes a full return to the country after the Covid-19 pandemic.

"Hi guys, just wanted to let you know I'm unfortunately withdrawing from the Champions of Champions event tomorrow," wrote O'Sullivan on X, previously known as Twitter.

"Mentally I feel a bit drained and stressed and I want to look after my mental health and my body. I'm sorry to all the fans but I'll be back stronger."

Ronnie O'Sullivan lost to Luca Brecel in the quarter-finals of the World Championship earlier this year but got revenge at the Shanghai Masters

O'Sullivan won the Shanghai Masters title last month, beating world champion Luca Brecel 11-9 in the final.

He is expected to return at the UK Championship, the first of snooker's Triple Crown tournaments this season, which begins on November 25 in York.