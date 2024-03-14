Real Talk: Natasha Jonas, Nedum Onuoha, Henry Slade and other world-class athletes open up to Sky Sports

It's time to get real. For too long important conversations in sport have been avoided – but not anymore.

Sky Sports News is launching a new series called Real Talk to get to the heart of issues that are not being discussed enough.

Starting on March 19, Real Talk will bring you meaningful and inspiring conversations around six key topics that deserve more attention. Through these personal and emotional chats, we hope to help you understand the struggles of elite athletes as they endure everyday, human battles while trying to be world-class performers.

Episode one focuses on grief, with former Premier League footballer Nedum Onuoha, current England scrum-half Claudia MacDonald and former Commonwealth and British boxing champion Callum Johnson all reflecting on dealing with losing a loved one.

Image: England's Henry Slade talks about how obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD) has impacted his career

Episode two (March 26) focuses on obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD) and whether that can elevate or hinder athletic performance, with England rugby international Henry Slade, UFC fighter Nathaniel Wood and Olympic swimming champion, Freya Anderson.

Episode three (April 2) sees Chelsea manager Emma Hayes, Olympic gymnast Laura Gallagher Cox and former England Netball star Eboni Usoro-Brown discuss whether we understand enough about pelvic floor health in sport.

Episode four (April 9) looks at the challenges around retirement with two-time Olympic champion Victoria Pendleton, former footballer turned motivational speaker Joe Thompson and Team GB archer and author Danielle Brown

In episode five (April 16) we speak to Olympic bronze medallist and former Gladiator, Jennifer Stoute, middle-distance runner Sarah McDonald and fitness influencer Hayley Madigan to discuss what more sport can do around athlete safety - especially for females at all levels.

Image: Natasha Jonas opens up about the difficulty of being an athlete-mum

The sixth and final episode (April 23) unpacks the challenge of being an athlete and a mum, with two-weight world boxing champion Natasha Jonas, Paralympian Sarah Storey and Pakistan's leading one-day run scorer Bismah Maroof.

Follow Real Talk on Sky Sports News' digital and social channels and watch the extended interviews on Sky Sports News, YouTube and on demand.

You can also download the podcast on Spotify and Apple, where you can listen to all the interviews and take a closer look at the meaningful conversations with an expert who helps give us a better understanding of these topics, while offering support and guidance.