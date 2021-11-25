2021 Sunday Times Sportswomen of the Year Awards: Emma Raducanu, Laura Kenny and Sarah Storey among nominees for main award
Emily Campbell, Kate French and Lauren Price also Sportswoman of the Year nominees; Chelsea Women FC, England Netball, Europe's Solheim Cup team, Hannah Mills and Eilidh McIntyre, Laura Kenny and Katie Archibald, and Oval Invincibles are nominees for Sky Sports sponsored Team of the Year
US Open champion Emma Raducanu along with Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics gold medallists Laura Kenny and Sarah Storey are among the nominees for the 2021 Sunday Times Sportswoman of the Year award.
Team GB modern pentathlon champion Kate French and boxing gold medallist Lauren Price complete the top-six shortlist for the main award alongside Emily Campbell, who became the first British female Olympic weightlifting medallist.
BMX Olympic and world champion Bethany Shriever, along with two other success stories at Tokyo in 800m silver medallist Keely Hodgkinson and Sky Brown, Britain's youngest Olympic medallist, are nominated for Young Sportswoman of the Year.
Meanwhile, Europe's Solheim Cup team, who backed up their dramatic 2019 win at Gleneagles with an impressive victory on US soil in Toledo earlier this year, are nominated for the Sky Sports sponsored Team of the Year award.
The nominees in the team category also include WSL Champions and Champions League finalists Chelsea Women FC, England Netball and the Oval Invincibles, winners of the inaugural Hundred competition this summer.
Public voting on the awards closed on November 17.
Jonathan Licht, managing director of Sky Sports said: "It is more important than ever post-pandemic to celebrate the progress and phenomenal achievements in women's sport.
"We have seen some astonishing moments throughout the year, not just in women's sport but the contribution of these nominees to sport in general, from the success of The Hundred to the extraordinary story of Emma Raducanu that moved the nation. Sky Sports is pleased to play a part in the celebration of these incredible women."
Rebecca Myers, Sunday Times journalist and lead reporter for the Sportswomen of the Year awards, said: "This has been a ground-breaking year for women's sport, from athletes making history and breaking new records at the Olympic and Paralympic Games, to the landmark success of the Hundred and the new Women's Super League broadcast deal.
"Unsurprisingly, the nominations for this year's SWOTY awards were some of the strongest we've ever seen and we are delighted to announce such stellar shortlists for 2021."
Full list of awards and nominees
The Sunday Times Sportswoman of the Year 2021
The ultimate accolade for your favourite sportswoman of this year
Emily Campbell, weightlifting
Kate French, modern pentathlon
Laura Kenny, cycling
Lauren Price, boxing
Emma Raducanu, tennis
Sarah Storey, cycling
Young Sportswoman of the Year
Nominees must have been 21 years old or younger on January 1, 2021
Zoe Backstedt, cycling
Sky Brown, skateboarding
Alice Capsey, cricket
Keely Hodgkinson, athletics
Bethany Shriever, BMX
Maisie Summers-Newton, swimming
Disability Sportswoman of the Year
The outstanding performer in a disability sport
Hannah Cockroft, athletics
Kadeena Cox, cycling and athletics
Bethany Firth, swimming
Phoebe Paterson Pine, archery
GB para-canoeists Emma Wiggs, Charlotte Henshaw, and Laura Sugar
Sky Sports Team of the Year
Celebrating the achievements of Britain's successful collective efforts
Chelsea Women FC
England Netball
Europe's Solheim Cup team
Hannah Mills and Eilidh McIntyre
Laura Kenny and Katie Archibald
Oval Invincibles
Changemaker Award
Celebrating those who have inspired others and used their platforms to create change
Sue Anstiss
Alice Dearing
Dr Emma Ross
Anita White
Grassroots Award
For individuals who have actively engaged with different groups of people within their community through sport
Salma Bi, cricket
Betty Codona, basketball
Clova Court, athletics
Hasina Rahman, martial arts
The Helen Rollason Award for inspiration
Recognising inspirational endeavour in honour of the late sports presenter Helen Rollason
The winner of this award will be revealed at the live-streamed awards ceremony on Thursday 25th November.