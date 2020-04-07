Rob Gronkowski wins 24/7 title at WrestleMania 36
Last Updated: 07/04/20 11:19am
Former New England Patriots star Rob Gronkowski is the new 24/7 champion after pinning his good friend Mojo Rawley on the second night of WrestleMania 36.
The event was held on a closed set with only essential personnel due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Gronkowski, who won three Super Bowl titles with the Patriots and was the host for Wrestlemania 36, jumped off a balcony landing on several wrestlers, including his friend Mojo Rawley.
He got up and pinned Rawley - who had only won the title on Saturday after pinning R-Truth in a sneak attack - to become the latest WWE titleholder.
Gronk announced his retirement in March 2019 after a nine-year career.