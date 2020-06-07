WATCH AGAIN: 'The Race - Wheels for Heroes' live on Sky Sports

Kevin Pietersen, Chris Froome, Ryan Giggs, Steph Houghton, and a wealth of other celebrities are coming together for 'The Race - Wheels for Heroes', live on Sky Sports on Sunday evening.

The quartet will be among those taking part in a virtual race using the Zwift app to help raise funds to provide new loan bikes for NHS workers to safely travel to work for free.

The competitors will all be tackling the same 22.9km 'Volcano climb' route and will be being chased by the four-time Tour de France champion Froome.

Froome will be last to start and will hunt the celebrities down as they try to reach the finish before anyone else.

Also taking part in the virtual race will be England rugby international Maro Itoje, Lee Westwood, Ryan Giggs, Darren Gough, Olly Murs, Kirsty Gallagher, Andrew Flintoff and Melanie C of the Spice Girls.

You can watch 'The Race - Wheels for Heroes' by clicking play on the YouTube link above, or on Sky Sports Main Event, Action, or Mix