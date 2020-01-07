The Sky Sports podcast making space for the stories surrounding sport and the people pushing the culture forward

Sky Sports has launched a brand new podcast for 2020, Sidelines, telling the stories that surround sport.

Hosted by London DJ Martha and UK Grime MC Big Zuu, Sidelines will look to explore and discuss the issues that come hand-in-hand with professional and grassroots sport and will talk to the people pushing the culture forward.

In a first series of six episodes Sidelines will look at mental benefits and challenges of playing sport; we'll get into how sport meets fashion, music and popular culture court-side and pitch-side as well as tackling issues such as gender bias, sexuality, racism and the democratisation of sport through gaming and Esports.

We'll be speaking to some of the biggest names in sport such as world heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua as well as key, influential figures from driving the culture forward in every day sports in the UK.

Episode 1 - Mind over Muscle

The first episode of Sidelines, from Sky Sports, looks at the relationship between sport and mental health.

Whether that's bringing exercise into a self-care routine, tackling performance anxiety at the highest level of pro competitions or facing the reality of an injury, founder of Run Dem Crew, Charlie Dark and boxer Anthony Joshua both joined us to explore the topic.

Listen to episode one here now or download and it and subscribe to it where you normally get your podcasts by using the links below.

Pilot Episode - Introducing Sidelines

Martha and Zuu introduce Sidelines with a short episode giving a flavour of what is to come over the next six weeks.