Davy Zyw starts 265-mile ride to raise money for My Name'5 Doddie Foundation

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Motor Neurone Disease campaigner Davy Zyw has begun a 265-mile continuous bike ride across some of Scotland's highest roads to raise money for the My Name'5 Doddie Foundation Motor Neurone Disease campaigner Davy Zyw has begun a 265-mile continuous bike ride across some of Scotland's highest roads to raise money for the My Name'5 Doddie Foundation

Four years ago, Davy Zyw was diagnosed with Motor Neurone Disease at the age of 30.

But on Thursday morning, he began a 265-mile continuous bike ride across some of Scotland's highest roads - known as the High Five - to raise money for the My Name'5 Doddie Foundation.

The team includes Davy, Tommy Zyw, brother Sorley Richardson, friends Craig Paul, Dan Elswood, Malcolm Holwill, George Besant, Chris Asquith, Murray Buchan and Ryan Brennan.

"We are attempting this challenge to raise vital funds and awareness for this important cause. Davy's fight against Motor Neuron Disease, a cruel and incurable disease he has been living with since 2018. It has been a busy two years since our North Coast 500 cycle.

"Davy has welcomed baby Alek into the world and other members of the team have also become fathers. Davy's health continues to deteriorate. This challenge is almost unthinkable for a completely fit person, and will be even more demanding for Davy as his body continues to fight against MND.

"Davy's mentality is to seize the day, live for the moment and fight with every fibre of his being against this bastard disease."

The Foundation was set up by former rugby player Doddie Weir after he was diagnosed with MND in 2017.

Earlier this week, Davy sat down with Eilidh Barbour to talk about the challenge - and the importance of raising awareness of the condition.

Watch the interview above, or to donate head to myname5doddie.co.uk