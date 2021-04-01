Terms & Conditions - A night in with World Champion Katie Taylor

1. This reward is only available to Sky customers who have successfully joined Sky VIP.

2. This reward entitles you to one application for the event on 20 April 2021 (unless we say otherwise) per household (your household is the billing address for your Sky account). Events will be held digitally online (see Virtual Experiences in the Sky VIP section of the My Sky app for exact details of how to participate in the Virtual Experience.)

3. This reward offers tickets which provide entry to the stated Virtual Experience only. Travel, accommodation, food and drink, spending money or any other hospitality are not included as part of this reward (unless we say otherwise).

4. Your Sky account must be active in order to receive tickets to this Virtual Experience.

5. By applying for a ticket to 'A night in with World Champion Katie Taylor' you can fill in the question box for the chance for it to be asked live on air. You do not need to submit a question to receive a code:

a. 100 entries will be selected at random by a random computer-generated draw, from all eligible entries received during the promotional period, for the shortlist on 13 April 2021. If the number of entries does not exceed 100 then all entries will form part of the shortlist.

b. Questions submitted after 09:01:00 13 April 2021 will not be featured in the shortlist.

c. If the question is included in the shortlist it is not guaranteed to be featured in the live stream.

6. The quality of question submission does not determine the allocation of a ticket for this event.

7. Tickets depend on availability and will be allocated on a unique code basis. The My Sky app will state whether tickets for a specific event will be provided on a unique code basis.

8. To make sure all Sky VIP customers can benefit from this reward equally, ticket applications depend on our 'Fair Use' policy.

9. Some events have an age restriction which we will tell you about during the application process.

10. For some events, we may give priority booking access based on Sky VIP tier. If you are eligible for this, we will tell you in the relevant Sky VIP section of the My Sky app.

11. By applying for tickets, we will treat you as accepting these terms and conditions and agreeing to keep to them.

12. To apply for tickets, you will need to register your details, confirm your email address and contact telephone number, choose your event and the number of tickets you are applying for (if applicable) and then tap 'Book'. Check the details are correct and then tap 'Confirm'.

13. If you are successful in getting tickets on a unique code basis for Virtual Experiences, you will see confirmation on screen immediately and we will send you email confirmation soon after.

14. When we confirm that your application for tickets has been successful, we will also confirm how and when you will receive your tickets.

a. If applying for a Virtual Experience a unique access code will be provided to you by email

15. If you are successful in getting tickets but want to cancel, you can do this at any time before the event by clicking on 'My bookings' within the Sky VIP section of the My Sky app and choosing the event and the number of tickets you want to cancel. We want Sky VIP to be fair for everyone, so we reserve the right to restrict access to events for a period of time for those Sky VIP members who fail to cancel when they're unable to attend events that they've booked.

16. Anyone going to an event must keep to any age restrictions which apply to the event for which you have tickets.

17. Tickets are for your personal use only by the Sky customer or their nominated recipient. They must not email tickets or offer them as a prize or transfer them. They must also not distribute personal login details, unique codes, passwords or tickets or photocopy or print multiple tickets.

18. The Sky customer or their nominated recipient and their guests must keep to:

a. all separate terms and conditions on which the tickets are issued by the relevant rights holder and if there is any difference between their terms and conditions and these terms and conditions, these will take priority;

b. health-and-safety information given to you at any time by the employees of the event venue or other authority on the day; and

c. all laws which apply.

19. The Sky customer or their nominated recipient must not sell tickets under any circumstances.

20. By entering this promotion, if you are successful, we may publish or make available your surname, county and winning entry. You can object to this publication or ask for less information to be published or made available by contacting us on support@skyticketit.com or through the "Contact us" link on the Sky website. If you have objected, the we may still be required to provide information to the Advertising Standards Authority if required.

21. You agree to the use of your name, location, image and any video or voice recordings of you in any media in, perpetuity, as Sky sees fit. You agree that the copyright (if any) and all other rights title and interest in and to any contribution by you shall vest in and be irrevocably assigned to Sky.

22. We do not accept any responsibility for network, computer, hardware or software failures of any kind, which may restrict or delay in you sending your application for tickets, us receiving it or you being able to access digital events (Virtual Experiences). Proof of applying for tickets is not proof we received your application.

23. We will use any information we collect from you, as part of the ticket application process, to provide the tickets and as a feature in the live stream if you are selected. We may pass your details on to other organisations so they can provide and deliver the tickets and to help with the event.

24. You agree to the use of your name, location, image and any video or voice recordings of you in any media in, perpetuity, as Sky sees fit. You agree that the copyright (if any) and all other rights title and interest in and to any contribution by you shall vest in and be irrevocably assigned to Sky.

25. There is no cash alternative to the reward, and the tickets are non-refundable and non-transferable.

26. We can substitute the tickets for a reward of equivalent or greater value if this is necessary for reasons beyond our control.

27. Apart from causing death or personal injury arising from negligence or in respect of fraud and as far as allowed by law, we and our associated companies and agents will not have any responsibility for your enjoyment of an event or any postponement, cancellation, delay or changes to the event which are beyond our control. We are also not responsible for any act or failure to act of any supplier.

28. If an event is cancelled, changed or relocated, we may allocate tickets to the next similar event in the nearest venue. We will not give any form of compensation, financial or otherwise.

29. The event organiser, the event venue, digital event (Virtual Experience) can refuse admission. If there is a dispute, the event organiser decision is final.

30. If you have any special accessibility requirements, you will need to book tickets using the standard process. When you receive confirmation that you have been allocated tickets, contact us at support@skyticketit.com to let us know your needs. We can then contact the event venue to check accessibility and let you know.

31. We will not be liable for any tickets which you are eligible for that do not reach you for reasons beyond our reasonable control.

32. Our decision is final. We will not correspond with you if you disagree. If you do not keep to these terms and conditions, any tickets will not be valid.

33. We may refuse any ticket or make it invalid if we have reasonable grounds to believe that you have broken these terms and conditions or if you act in a way towards us, other people at the event, Sky staff which we reasonably consider to be inappropriate, unlawful or offensive. If we do this, we can give the tickets to someone else.

34. Capturing of the Virtual Experience content via any device is strictly prohibited.

35. If you have any issues accessing the event, please contact support@skyticketit.com

36. This reward, and any dispute or claim arising out of or in connection with it, will be governed by English law and any disputes will be dealt with by the courts of England and Wales.

37. The Promoter is Sky UK Limited ('we'/'us'/'our') (registered number 02906991) of Grant Way, Isleworth, Middlesex TW7 5QD. Rewards for customers in the Republic of Ireland are given by Sky Ireland Limited (registered number 547787) of Fifth Floor, One Burlington Plaza, Burlington Road, Dublin 4.