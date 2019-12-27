WWE Universal Title shot at stake on SmackDown

Baron Corbin, The Miz and Daniel Bryan are all pursuing The Fiend's Universal title

Three top-tier WWE superstars battle for a Universal title shot on the final SmackDown of 2019, live on Sky Sports tonight.

SmackDown will air for the final time on Sky and for the final time this decade with Daniel Bryan, Baron Corbin and The Miz all fighting for the right to take on The Fiend at the Royal Rumble.

All three have a unique reason to challenge the monstrous titleholder. For Bryan, a potential showdown would be about retribution after he was dragged to the depths of hell by The Fiend several weeks ago, an act which changed his appearance.

For Miz, losing at TLC left The A-Lister with an unresolved thirst to get even after his family was targeted by Wyatt and for Corbin, it's a simple case of what he feels he deserves after he defeated Roman Reigns in a TLC match at the final pay-per-view of 2019.

Sasha Banks taunted Lacey Evans' daughter on last week's SmackDown

Evans to appear on Moment Of Bliss

The "Moment of Bliss" segment returns on SmackDown this week as Lacey Evans joins host Alexa Bliss on the always controversial talk show to address her recent hostilities with Sasha Banks and SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley.

The rivalry between Evans and Banks hit new heights last week as The Boss taunted The Lady's daughter with a little ringside trash talk. The interaction incensed Evans as she delivered Banks a flurry of rights that forced Bayley and Dana Brooke to enter the fray.

How far has Banks pushed Evans? What message will The Lady have for her "nasty" adversaries? Bliss digs deep in search of answers in the return of the talk show segment.