Joe Fraser in GB squad for World Gymnastics Championships in Germany

Joe Fraser looks in good nick going into the Worlds in Stuttgart

Joe Fraser cannot wait to show his form on the global stage having been named in the GB squad for the World Gymnastics Championships in Stuttgart.

The 20-year-old Sky Sports Scholar has recently returned from a training camp in Tokyo where he will be hoping to perform at the Olympics next summer.

Fraser won gold at the British Championships in March in the Parallel Bars and the High Bars, and was fourth in the all-around at this year's European Championships.

With the championships to be held in Germany between October 4-13, Fraser said: "I feel so proud to be in the position I am today given the amount of hard work and dedication I've put in over the last few months.

"I've tried to improve my start values which means, obviously, my routines are harder than they have ever been before, which means I need to be fitter than I have ever been before and trying harder than I have ever tried before.

2:47 Joe Fraser heads to Japan for a gruelling training camp Joe Fraser heads to Japan for a gruelling training camp

"I'm super proud to perform the way I did at the World Championship trials and I'm happy to take away the British team title with city of Birmingham and the London Open title last weekend.

"Being a part of the British team always excites me because I know what we are capable of and the things we can achieve if we put our minds together.

"I couldn't have done it without the support of my family, friends and sponsors and not forgetting my awesome coach who has been there with me every step of the way.

"I say 'bring on the World Championships now!'."

Also in the GB men's team is double world champion Max Whitlock, 2018 European floor champion Dominic Cunningham, current British champion James Hall and Giarnni Regini-Moran, who competes in his first major championship as a senior gymnast.

The women's team for the championships will be revealed on September 19.

James Thomas, British Gymnastics performance director, added: "Selecting the teams for the World Championships always provides difficult decisions for selectors and this is testament to the depth of world-class talent.

"I am delighted we have a group of talented gymnasts representing Great Britain who will excite the crowds in Stuttgart with the aim to qualify both our teams for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics."