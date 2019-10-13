Joe Fraser wins Parallel Bars gold at World Gymnastics Championships

Joe Fraser conquered the world with an individual gold in Germany on Sunday

Joe Fraser has won Great Britain's first ever gold medal on the parallel bars at the World Championships in Stuttgart.

The 20-year-old Sky Sports Scholar has had a stunning week having been part of the men's team who secured a place at the Tokyo Olympics next summer after their fifth place in qualifying for the final.

Fraser, the youngest athlete in the event, recorded a score of 15.000 in Germany to win his maiden World Championship medal.

It was Britain's second gold of the championships after team-mate Max Whitlock was crowned World pommel horse champion on Saturday.

0:28 Joe Fraser is thrilled after a stunning show at the World Championships Joe Fraser is thrilled after a stunning show at the World Championships

Fraser's surprise success meant the medal tally for the British gymnasts was four, following Becky Downie's silver on the uneven bars and bronze for sister Ellie on the vault.

Competing fourth in the final, Fraser had the most difficult routine of the eight competitors and the Birmingham-born gymnast didn't disappoint.

"It's a dream come true! Unbelievable! World champion? It doesn't get better," he told British Gymnastics.

"All I was thinking was, get through it, stick the dismount, then score by score I was so nervous. Just wow!

"I had a hope for a medal, but gold is crazy. I've worked really hard on the parallel bars and it's paid off in the biggest way. World champion! Unreal."